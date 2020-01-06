advertisement

Jalen Crutcher recorded a double with 10 points and 10 assists, helping to get the ball in while Obi Toppin was in trouble, and the No. 20 Dayton escaped with an 80-67 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Flyers (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Convention) had not won at Saint Joseph’s since 2000, but Dayton’s victory did not come without a challenge.

Saint Joseph (3-11, 0-2) faked a tie in the middle of 33-33 and remained within single figures for much of the second half. The Hawks took advantage of Dayton star Toppin who was in trouble, undoubtedly by 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists by Ryan Daly.

Cameron Brown (16 points) and Myles Douglas (15 points) contributed to the upset bid.

Toliver Freeman scored on a back kick with 11:14 left to cut Dayton’s lead to 48-47, then Brown made a basket after a pair of free throws by Dayton’s Rodney Chatman to keep the Hawks within one.

The flyers responded from there with what proved to be the crucial decision.

Trey Landers, Crutcher, then Ibi Watson went down with 3 points in the inning that extended Dayton’s lead to 10 points. St. Joseph never came nearer than five points after this stretch.

The Hawks have lost 10 of their past 11 games.

The Five Flyers scored in double figures, with Ryan Mikesell and Landers setting the pace with 18 points. Landers also caught nine rebounds.

Watson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Toppin finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor despite only playing 21 minutes. He was whistled for his fourth foul with 14:40 left in the game.

Toppin averted the foul and helped to clear the game with a torrid and reverse entanglement throughout the under-two start.

Dayton scored its first victory at Saint Joseph in 20 years just three days after the Flyers opened the Atlantic 10 game with their first win at La Salle since 2011.

