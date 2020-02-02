advertisement

Gonzaga’s first pitch, Drew Timme, started the place in place of injured Killian Tillie and scored 19 points to help the Bulldogs number 2 in a 83-79 road victory over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference on Saturday.

Tillie, who injured an ankle on Thursday against Santa Clara, watched from the bench as his replacement went 6-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line as the Bulldogs rallied from a double-digit deficit at half time. the first to rack up their 36th straight win in the regular season.

Philip Petrusev led the way for the Bulldogs (23-1, 9-0 West Coast Conference) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The victory was the 15th in a row for Gonzaga, who shot 54 percent from the field.

After scoring in the first half, Corey Kispert scored 11 points in the second half. With a Gonzaga attack from one, Kispert’s free kick and 1:33 left gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 78-76.

Khalil Shabazz’s 3-point rebounder with 1:03 was off the mark and Kispert came out big again with a short jumper to set Gonzaga up 80-76.

After Timme split a pair of free throws to make the score 81-76, Shabazz was tied by a 3-goalie and the Dons trailed 81-79 by six seconds.

Admon Gilder was penalized and made two fouls to seal Gonzaga’s game victory.

Jordan Ratinho, who entered the game averaging just 8.6 points per game, led five Dons (16-8, 5-4) in double figures with 14 points. San Francisco shot 40.9 percent from the field.

Gonzaga got off to a solid start, scoring the first five points of the game. Ratinho’s willingness to tie the score at 7-7 was part of a 17-3 run that lifted the Dons 20-10.

Ratinho converted a lap from Kispert into a lineup and the Dons had their biggest lead of 12 at 24-12 with 11:05 left in the first half.

San Francisco took a 43-35 lead in interceptions with Ratinho and Charles Minlend scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.

The Bulldogs held it thanks to Petrusev, who scored 15 points in the first half. Gonzaga missed the only attempt from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes as San Francisco went 5-for-17.

