Vernon Carey Jr. scored a game-high 24 points, and Cassius Stanley added 20 to lead the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils to a 95-62 victory over the Miami Hurricanes host on Saturday night.

Matthew Hurt added 13 points while Duke (13-1, 3-1 ACC) won its seventh straight game.

Carey, predicted to be a top 10 NBA draft pick this June, played his first collegiate game in his hometown of Miami. The son of a former NFL hurricane and offensive lineman, Carey shot 11 of 14 from the floor and added nine rebounds and two assists.

Stanley shot 8 of 11, including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers.

Kam McGusty (12 points) and Sam Waardenburg (11 points) led Miami (9-4, 1-2), which was won by five games of its victory. However, McGusty turned the ball over six times. Waardenburg played despite the tendon in his right knee.

Hurricane guards Dejan Vasiljevic and Chris Lykes, who combine an average of 30 points, fought on Saturday. Vasiljevic shot 3 of 9 and had nine points. Lykes shot 2 of 15 and had eight points.

Miami has been a tough place to play Duke. Even after Saturday’s win, Duke is only 3-3 in its past six games on the Miami campus.

At first, the game was tight as Duke and Miami traded the lead seven times in the first seven minutes. However, Duke closed the first half on a 22-11 run, giving the Blue Devils a 50-36 lead at the break.

Duke’s first goal of the first half was Stanley (16) and Carey (12), and Hurt hit a 3-yard corner kick in the first half to give the Blue Devils even more momentum.

Duke won the ball indoors, shooting 61.8 percent from the floor in the first half, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers (44.4 percent).

“We’re not protecting ourselves well,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said in a television interview in half. “That was an issue for us all year – defense and comeback.”

Things got worse for Miami in the second half as Duke dominated the final 20 minutes for the relatively easy victory.

For the game, Duke shot 59.1 percent (at 39.7 percent for Miami). The Blue Devils outscored the Hurricanes 41-24.

