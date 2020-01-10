advertisement

Zavier Simpson had 22 points and nine assists and 19th-ranked Michigan survived a double overtime fear and a career night by sophomore striker Trevion Williams atop Purdue, 84-78, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Thursday.

Jon Teske provided 18 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten), and freshman Franz Wagner contributed 15 points. David DeJulius scored 11 points.

Williams scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Isaiah Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (9-7, 2-3).

The Wolverines’ second leading scorer, Isaiah Livers, missed his second straight game due to a groin injury.

Simpson scored his first overtime score in a lineup. After some Michigan free throws, Williams made two free throws and a setback to tie it with the 66th.

Williams scored in a post-up before Simpson responded with a lineup. These were the end points of my first work schedule.

Teske started the second overtime with a three-point play and Michigan never creeps out of that point.

Simpson drained a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a six-point lead. When Wagner hit another long ball, the Wolverines’ lead was nine with 2:34 remaining.

The Boilermakers never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

The Wolverines came out of a clumsy first half with a 32-28 lead. They converted the Boilermakers’ 15 rebounds to 13 points, while Purdue scored seven of Michigan’s nine touchdowns.

Neither side had much breathing room in the second half.

Williams made his second 3-pointer of the season to allow Purdue to regain the lead with 1:28 left in regulation. Simpson made it 60th in a lineup with 56 seconds left.

Williams scored again with 44 seconds to go when Teske was called for the goal. Simpson came in for a positioning to tie it once again with 19 seconds left.

Purdue came up empty in possession of the latest rules, sending the game overtime.

