Senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson had a career game in his last collegiate appearance and his sophistication running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota’s No. 18 stunned the No. 1 seed. 12 Auburn 31-24 Wednesday at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Johnson caught two touchdown passes, one in a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, in setting high single-game career highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (204). In the process, he became Minnesota’s all-time leader in receiving yards (3,305) and touchdown catches (33).

Johnson’s 73-yard touchdown reception gave the Gophers the underdog (11-2) their final lead with 10:26 left, and the Gophers sealed the victory by killing the last 8:38 with a 16-play drive.

The win gave Minnesota its first season with 11 wins as the 1904 team finished 13-0.

Quarterback Bo Nix passed for just 176 yards for the Tigers (9-4), who gave up the Gophers a 215 yards rushing for the season.

Auburn eventually pitched some offense in the third quarter as the Gophers dominated the first half. The Tigers only scored quarterback points in JaTarlear Whitlow’s 3-yard burst return that blocked a 13-yard, 83-yard drive and tied the game 24-24.

The Gophers dominated the first half with 291 yards in total attack on 110 for the Tigers but led just 24-17. Minnesota had a 15-4 lead on first downs and went 43 plays to 22 Auburn to control the ball for nearly 21 of the first 30 minutes.

The Tigers rushed for just five net yards in the opening half as they gave up 141, which was 5.5 yards more rushing than they delivered. The first of Auburn’s two setbacks came on Noah Igbinoghene’s 96-yard return in the first quarter, which tied an Outback Bowl record.

