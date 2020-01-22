advertisement

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points as No. 17 Maryland advanced on Tuesday to earn its first victory of the season, beating Northwwest 77-66 in a Big Ten Convention game.

Smith, who added 11 rebounds for his 10th double of the season, picked up 21 of his points in the second half as Maryland (15-4, 5-3) slipped to 51 points in that frame and overcame a half-point of 14 points deficit.

The Wildcats (6-12, 1-7) fell for the third straight time and suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games. Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 17 points and Miller Kopp added 16.

After surrendering its lead with 9:10 to play, Northwwest tried again to tie the score 61-61 on a Spencer jumper at 6:38. But Maryland closed the game with a 16-5 goal to put the game away. Aaron Wiggins came out of the bench to score 17 points, striking out 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Maryland was 13 of 33 behind the arc, hitting more 3s than two-point field goals (six).

After coming down with 15 points, the Terrapins finally got their first lead with a 13-2 goal as Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a 3 with 9:10 to play to put Maryland ahead 56-55. A 10-3 spree to open the second half put the Terrapins in striking distance, with Cowan setting at 16:31 making it 43-36. Cowan had 12 points and six assists while Maryland won its first road game after four consecutive losses away from Xfinity Center.

The Wildcats took a 40-26 lead, hitting 15 of 25 from the field (60 percent) and shutting down the Terrapins, who tied with just 24 percent (6 of 25). Northwestern jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first five minutes, with Kopp scoring six points over that span.

Maryland fought back to cut it to 23-17 at 9:24 in a Smith dunk, but the Wildcats failed in the next six points. The Terrapins received 17 of their 25 hits from the 3-point range, including eight of their first 10. Maryland entered its last game in the Big Ten, hitting just 0.306 behind the arc.

The Terrapins stay on the road, traveling to Indiana on Sunday. The Wildcats host Ohio State on the same day.

