advertisement

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored the games in three different ways, and the 16th-ranked Iowa dropped 22nd in the USC rankings to win the 49-24 Holiday Bowl Friday in San Diego.

Smith-Marsette’s touches came quickly, taking and returning a quick hit as the Hawkeyes (10-3) reached a season-high score.

The Hawkeyes ran the attack early, then capitalized on a third-quarter injury that sidelined USC quarterback Kedon Slovis for the rest of the night.

advertisement

Iowa’s two starting drives lasted 6:35 and 8:09 and ended the same way. The Hawkeyes used running error to catch off USC off balance, first with Tyrone Tracy untouched from one back by 23 yards, then Smith-Marsette walking from 6 yards to the next drive.

USC (8-5) responded with a couple of impressive self drives, both resulting in the touchdown pass to Slovis. He found Drake London from 4 yards in the first, and delivered a 16-yard touchdown pass through a narrow window to Vavae Malepeai in the second.

The first point of the game came with 4:35 left before halftime. Iowa did not score until 1:25 into the third quarter.

Smith-Marsette’s two other hurdles – a 98-yard touchdown return and a 12-yard reception by Nate Stanley – gave Iowa an advantage she never pulled.

USC tried to rally, marking property on each side of the first half. Chase McGrath started to score on a 32-yard field goal as time ran out before interference, and Stephen Carr followed Slovis’ 55-yard rainbow pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with a double execution.

St. Brown finished with 163 yards on nine receptions.

The Trojans followed Carr’s score with an unexpected inside kick that Michael Brown restored near midfield. USC seemed poised to take the first lead, but Slovis suffered a noticeable arm injury when he forcibly struck the shame in the second of A.J. 2.5 sacks of Epenesa.

USC came up with no results after backup Matt Fink returned. He finished 12-of-18 passing for 74 yards, while Slovis was 22-of-30 for 260 yards.

Iowa slammed the door in the fourth quarter when Stanley found Brandon Smith on a 6-yard scoring pass to catch his 18-of-27, 213-yard night. Linebacker Nick Niemann added a sixth 25-yard pick to close out the night.

– Starting the media level

advertisement