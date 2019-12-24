advertisement

Although both programs have been around for more than a century, Notre Dame and Iowa State have never faced each other in football.

That will change on Saturday afternoon when No. 15 Fighting Irish (10-2) Meet Cyclones (7-5) at Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame enters the weekend with an 18-19 record in bowl games, while Iowa State is 4-10 in bowl appearances.

Irish Fighting coach Brian Kelly believes a win could set a positive tone heading into next season.

“I think it definitely builds a lot of momentum in your season when you are able to win a bowl game,” Kelly recently told reporters. “Of course, doing it against quality opposition. … I think it just draws you to your training, your conditioning. It builds a lot of confidence as you prepare for next season.”

Notre Dame has already secured its third consecutive season with a 10-plus win. A pair of roadblocks against ranked opponents – Georgia and Michigan – eventually prevented the Irish Fighters from making the championship they set out to achieve.

Iowa State, meanwhile, is looking for a successful finish to its third consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones’ five losses came with a total of 21 points, including one-point losses to rivals Iowa and Oklahoma and a two-point loss to Baylor.

Campbell said he is proud of his players’ determined attitude throughout the season.

“We’ve grown a lot this year,” Campbell told reporters. “A team that in many ways is really young, in many ways was really forced into a situation where high execution had to happen from the beginning.

“It’s been a tremendous journey with this group. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve grown a lot. I think the nice thing about being able to continue this growth pattern is definitely against a phenomenal opponent in a great situation.”

Notre Dame is directed at quarterback by Ian Book, who completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 2,787 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. He also rushed for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

The book’s primary target in the passing game is Chase Claypool, who needs 109 receiving yards to reach a 1,000-yard campaign. He leads the team with 12 tackles on touchdowns, twice as much as his teammate, Cole Kmet, with six scores.

Iowa State will return quarterback Brock Purdy, who completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,760 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Purdy added eight pressing hurdles as he racked up 265 yards on the ground.

Charlie Kolar led the Cyclones with seven touchdowns in touch, while Breece Hall scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Kelly said Notre Dame could not afford to take Iowa State for granted.

“This is a really good football team that could easily be 11-1,” Kelly said. “We know what we’re getting.

“Explosive offensive tackle in the Big 12, really strong defensive, physical football team, well trained – Matt Campbell is a great football coach. It’s going to be a good football team we’re playing.”

