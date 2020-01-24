advertisement

Both Nr. 15 Kentucky and No. 18 Texas Tech take a break from conference play on Saturday when they face each other in Lubbock, Texas, as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge of the day.

The Wildcats (14-4) are coming off consecutive wins over SEC opponents Arkansas and Georgia. Ashton Hagans led the way with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday’s 89-79 hometown victory over Georgia, while Nick Richards added 20 points.

Coach John Calipari decided to put the game in the hands of his players until he found it necessary to enter and negotiate with the team to end the victory.

“I said how they liked (the justice) run by the player and everybody said, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ you know?” Calipari said. “I would like to go a full game without being actively involved. This team was empowered during the last game. And now I think they are feeling it is about each other.”

The final match before the victory over Georgia was a 73-66 victory over Arkansas in front of a large crowd against a hot team.

Kentucky has four players averaging almost 14 points per game. Richards (13.7) and Hagans (13.6) are joined by guards Immanuel Quickley (13.6) and Tyrese Maxey (13.3) as the team’s top four scorers.

Kentucky, 2-1 against Top 25 teams this season and 3-3 all-time in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, has won all four career meetings against the Red Raiders, who are 4-2 in six Big 12-SECs previous challenges.

Texas Tech (12-6) could fall out of the Top 25 with a loss on Saturday. The Red Raiders fell 65-54 to TCU on Tuesday night and have lost three of their last five games.

Texas Tech is 1-2 against Top 25 teams this season, but the win came against then-No. 1 Louisville on December 10 in New York City.

At TCU, Texas Tech lost a 31-27 halftime lead by beating 15 points in the second half. Jahmius Ramsey’s 15 points led the team.

“A lot of self-inflicting damage to itself,” forward TJ Holyfield told the Lubbock-Journal avalanche after the loss. “We turned the ball over a lot. (The) rebound, to get to the free throw line – a lot of little things that added to the end.”

Ramsey’s 15.5 points per game leads the Red Raiders to scoring this season.

“We’re a work in progress,” Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. “We return a starter from last year’s Final Four team and return two players who played last year. We somehow built a team as we continued.

“We’ve had some amazing moments this year and played some really good basketball for extended periods of time, but we’re still looking for that full game, as are many teams.”

The game has created a lot of buzz in Lubbock, with ticket prices in the hundreds of dollars in the secondary market. The Red Raiders are 9-1 at home this season and their record does not fully show how well they have played defensively this season.

