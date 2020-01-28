advertisement

In a surprise fight with Illinois on the eve of the Big Ten Conference half-time, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is looking for a better production from his 14th-ranked Spartans.

That’s why he shook the lineup before Sunday’s 70-52 win over Minnesota, introducing starters Rocket Watts and Malik Hall as he put Aaron Henry and Marcus Bingham in reserve roles.

Watts produced 10 points and strong defense in 28 minutes, while Hall was good for seven points and six rebounds for 20 minutes.

With the arrival of the last northwest venue at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Wednesday night for another Big Ten competition, Izzo can stay with the new lineup for another game. But he said after winning in Minnesota that Henry could make a real difference to his team.

“It was not a fight; I’m trying to find a consistency button,” Izzo said. “You have to have three guys if you’re going to win a lot, and we have 2 1/2 times. I love the way (Aaron) responded, but I’m not done trying to figure out how to keep it consistent.”

Henry pitched in nine points, four rebounds and four steals in 25 minutes, though he fired four rebounds. But it was just a repeat on a day where Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) allowed the Golden Gophers to make just 28.1 percent of their field goal.

And with senior point guard Cassius Winston (18 points, 8 assists) and forward Xavier Tillman (17 points, 10 rebounds) crossing the road with Minnesota, the Spartans could come up with an occasional mistake.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats ’margin of error is not that big. In fact, it’s probably smaller than Muggsy Bogues. At 6-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference, they are falling to 20 losses and one final place finish.

Northwestern played well for most of Sunday night’s 71-59 home loss to Ohio State, receiving a game-high 20 points from Miller Kopp and 13 from Pat Spencer. But the Wildcats switched from shooting 50 percent in the first half to 27 percent in the second half, denying their chances of winning.

“Whenever we’ve had a chance to regain some momentum, we’ve missed some free throws or some open shots,” Northw west coach Chris Collins said. And they did. I feel like we are improving in many ways, but the results are not showing. We just have to stay optimistic. “

The Wildcats turned one of their best players on point guard Boo Buie, who scored 10 points on Sunday night. Buie missed the previous five games with an injury.

The teams met Dec. 18 in Evanston, with Michigan State winning 77-72 despite a brilliant play by Buie, who had 26 points and four assists. But the Spartans doubled Northwwest on the boards, 48-24.

