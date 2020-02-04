advertisement

West Virginia struggles to make shots from the perimeter, which places a heavy load on its defense, its depth and its powerful attack after.

These aspects will again be at the forefront when the Highlanders no. The 13 host Iowa State on Wednesday at another important Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Highlanders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) showed their domestic ability on Saturday in a 66-57 home win over Kansas State that avenged an early loss to the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) returns to the road after a 72-68 loss to Texas on Saturday which was the Cyclones’ third straight hurdle and eighth in their past 10 games.

advertisement

There have been many times this year that the Highlanders have beaten opponents with their depth and toughness, especially in the paint, and they used that formula to push Iowa State. Forward Derek Culver scored West Virginia with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

It was the 15-year-old Culver Double in points and rebounds and his 26th double attempt to return to 47 career games in his two seasons as a Mountain.

“Big fella had a pretty good game,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of the sophomore.

West Virginia once again tried to hit its open shot, going 6 of 19 from the 3-point range and 21 of 50 overall from the floor (42 percent). In addition to Culver, the other 11 who played for the Highlanders on Saturday went a combined 13 with 35 (37.1 percent).

“For whatever reason, we just don’t do any shots,” Huggins said. “The problem is you don’t make a fencing shot and now you have to throw it to the bigs to have a chance at all to win the game. We just keep on following the fencing shots that just aren’t coming in, and I I tried them all. ”

Iowa State led by one point in the Texas half and eighth in Tyrese Haliburton’s jumper with 12:45 to play.

However, the Cyclones allowed a late game 11-0 in Texas and surrendered the lead with 1:06 to play. Iowa State was eventually punished by two Rasir Bolton who missed last-minute positions and a late turnover that prevented a shot to tie or win the game.

One of the highlights of Iowa State coach Steve Prohm’s emphasis on his team, win or lose, has been the lack of calm and execution over two short or prolonged runs by Cyclones opponents. Iowa State remains without a winner (0-6) on the road this season.

“We had a few intestinal punches this year,” Prohm said. “We just have to figure out how to fight through it. Obviously, this is really frustrating for our team and our guys. We put ourselves in a great position to win a match, and at the last minute and a half last, it all went down. “

Haliburton and Bolton scored 14 points each to lead the Cyclones against the Longhorns, and Solomon Young added 13 points.

“We were right there,” Haliburton said. “Especially in the Big 12, it’s the last minute or two.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement