The undefeated and ranked 13th in the San Diego state moved within five games of matching the program’s best start when it began to reign in the West West Mountain West Conference champion Utah State on Saturday, 77-68.

The Aztecs (15-0, 4-0 Mountain West) moved two games before last season’s regular season and Mountain West Tournament champion, an important early step in conference competition. What’s more, San Diego State now scores just five match wins with the 2010-11 Kawhi Leonard-led team, which started 20-0.

Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs on Saturday with 22 points, while Matt Mitchell – making his second consecutive start – added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Utah State (13-4, 2-2), coming off a stunning loss Wednesday at UNLV, could not pull off a double-digit deficit in the second half.

The Aggies had All-Mountain West center Neemias Queta in the lineup for the first time since he came out a Dec. 21 win over Florida with a knee injury. He posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Queta’s day with just over eight minutes remaining closed on a 12-3 run and trimmed a San Diego State lead that once moved to 16 points to seven.

Utah State cut the lead again to seven after the final media outing, but San Diego State responded with a quick run, 9-3 over the 1:50 mark, to put the game out of the reach of the Aggies.

Jordan Schakel hit the ball with the last of his three 3-pointers, scored on one of Flynn’s four assists. With 11 points, Schakel was joined by Flynn, Mitchell and Yanni Wetzell, who each had 10 points in double figures.

The Aztecs held Utah State to 6-of-23 shooting from long range and limited Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill pressures in 3-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Merrill scored a game-high 26 points despite his efforts from the 3-point range.

