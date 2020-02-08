advertisement

Nr. 12 Seton Hall resisted a late-game drought to win its first win at Villanova in 26 years, 70-64, on Saturday afternoon in a clash at the Big East in Philadelphia.

Seton Hall (18-5, 10-1) held a 46-42 lead with 9:31 left when leading scorer Myles Powell, who recorded a team-high 19 points, was whistled for his fourth personal foul. The Pirates did not score a field goal in the final 2:50 of the game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili helped the Pirates hold Villanova’s No. 10 in the standings, scoring 17 points and scoring eight rebounds in 36 minutes.

Mamukelashvili caught four of those rebounds on the offensive end. Led by Jared Rhoden, who drew 11 rebounds from the bench, Seton Hall was able to create a critical 43-32 advantage in the glass – all despite a 14-yard high jump from Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Seton Hall’s reanimation advantage made up for the Pirates losing the battle of the laps, 14-7. However, Villanova (17-6, 7-4) struggled to capitalize. The Wildcats shot just 22-of-61 (36.1 percent) from the floor, including 9-of-27 from beyond the 3-point line.

In contrast, Seton Hall shot 9-of-21 from outside. Mamukelashvili and Powell each hit three hits from deep, and Rhoden was 2-of-2 en route to nine points.

Saddiq Bey led all scorers with 22 points and shot 4-for-6 from outside for Villanova. Collin Gillespie and Robinson-Earl went a combined 0-of-8 from behind the arc, which blocked the Wildcats offense. Justin Moore, who scored eight points, did not make his first field goal effort until a pair of 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds sank.

Gillespie scored 12 points despite his long struggles, while Jermaine Samuels added 10 points. Quincy McKnight scored 14 points for Seton Hall.

With the win, the Pirates chose their Big East lead in three games. Villanova faced the possibility of forcing a draw on February 1 when Seton Hall lost to Xavier, but the Wildcats’ loss to Creighton left them one match back.

Saturday’s loss was Villanova’s third straight, following a 79-76 loss Wednesday in Butler.

