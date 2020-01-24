advertisement

Chris Duarte scored nine of his 30 points in two overtime, including a 3-pointer lead and steal and placement in the second overtime, leading No. 12 Oregon to a 79-70 win over Southern California on Thursday night. in Eugene, Ore.

Duarte added 11 rebounds and eight steals, and Payton Pritchard had 24 points as the Ducks (16-4 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) improved to 11-0 at home this season with their 16th straight win at the Matthew Knight Arena returning last season.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 23 points, caught 14 rebounds and blocked six hits for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2). USC had won nine of its last 10 games until Thursday’s loss.

Both teams played their last overtime game last Saturday and each came away with a win, Oregon at Washington and USC at home against Stanford.

USC racked up an 11-point deficit in the second half to take a four-point advantage late in regulation time. Nick Rakocevic’s two free throws gave USC its first lead since a 3-2 lead early in the game at 59-58 with 2:17 to go, and Jonah Mathews drilled a 3 from the top of the arc for them made it 62-58.

The Ducks forced overtime with a Pritchard skid with 26 seconds left, tying it at 62. It was 67-all after the first overtime before Duarte 3 with 2:59 left in the second overtime of i. gave Oregon a 74-68 lead.

Pritchard drew oohs and aahs from the home crowd as he traversed Mathews on a quick break for a split. Moments later, with 17:42 to play in the second half, he found Duarte for a 3-pointer in the corner to become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 600 career assists and 500 career rebounds.

It took only four assists to reach 600, and there were seven on Thursday.

Pritchard sparked a 10-0 goal for Oregon as USC tied the game at 32 in the first 20 seconds of the second half.

USC made it 51-45 on a 3 from Mathews with 8:50 left to play, but Duarte put in a transition scheme to put the Ducks in front 56-45.

The Trojans responded with an 11-0 goal that included a heck of Okongwu and a Mathews 3 to tie the score at 56 with 5:56 left.

The Ducks led by as many as eight points in the first half and only trailed for 13 seconds in the first 20 minutes.

