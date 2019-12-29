advertisement

Both teams will have new offensive coordinators when the No. 12 Auburn and the No. 12 seed. 18 Minnesota clash Wednesday afternoon at the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., But the Tigers will have more time to adjust than the Gophers.

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris was appointed a few days before Christmas to replace Kenny Dillingham at Auburn after Dillingham took a similar post at Florida State.

But it wasn’t until the day after Christmas that it was announced that Kirk Ciarrocca was leaving the Gophers for Penn State.

advertisement

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck immediately appointed wide receiver coach Matt Simon to serve as interim offensive coordinator for the bowl with Greg Harbaugh, who had responsibility for offensive quality control, to oversee the darts. Both served under Fleck in Western Michigan before coming to Minnesota.

“I trust those guys,” Fleck said. “If I didn’t think they could do the job, I wouldn’t let them do the job.”

Calling games will be done on a “collective basis,” Fleck said, though Fleck will likely take on more responsibility.

Morris, fired from Arkansas in late November, and his new Auburn boss, Gus Malzahn, have connections going back to the early 2000s when both were high school coaches in Texas and Arkansas, respectively, and Morris visited Malzahn to gain insight into new propaganda works that had begun to appear.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best offensive guys out there,” Malzahn said. “Our plan is for the bowl.

Both teams have shown offensive ability. The Tigers (9-3) averaged 34.0 points and 421.1 total yards for this season and the Gophers 34.3 and 426.8, respectively. The Tigers will go down in their defensive effort, and the Tigers may have an advantage there.

Although fastball specialist Nick Coe is waiting for the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, Auburn will have senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown (12.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks) and defensive end Marlon Davidson (12.5 / 7.5) ready to go.

Brown, Malzahn said, has not only had a “good” season but a “dominant” one.

“Every time we played a great game,” Malzahn said, “he played his best ball.”

Minnesota, meanwhile, will be without linebacker Kamal Martin, who had 66 tackles (2.5 TFL) and two interceptions despite missing four games in a knee injury. He’s sitting outside to prepare for the draft.

“Kamal had a tough decision to make in his last knee game,” Fleck said. “He had to fix some things. He had to clean some items. He made a tough decision, but a decision was made and I support him 100 percent. “

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., only the seventh unanimous All-America selection in Gophers history, will play, however. He had seven interceptions to go along with 83 team-leading touchdowns.

“He’s the last competitor, the last person, the last footballer,” Fleck said, “and he’s made us better.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement