Nr. 10 Seton Hall is a felt good story of the college basketball season 2019-20 no more. High expectations are the reality of the team now.

The Final Four field is gathering to the Pirates, and their next opportunity to show their potential comes Wednesday in a home game at the Big East Conference against No. 23 Creighton in Newark, N.J.

Seton Hall (18-5, 10-1 Big East) will enter Wednesday’s game with a 70-64 victory over Villanova, which was last week’s No. 10 team in the country. The loss dropped the Wildcats five points to No. 15 this week.

How different is this year’s Seton Hall team? Saturday’s victory ended a 17-match losing streak to Villanova.

“Our confidence is now through the roof,” Pirates team leader Myles Powell told reporters after the victory.

Powell scored 19 points in the win and leads Seton Hall with 21.9 points per game, but the Pirates have been more of a balanced team as the season has progressed. Powell actually credited his concussion earlier this season as a reason for the increase.

The senior missed two games after being hit in the head and now sees his teammates more ready to fill the gap on the basis of the game. Villanova’s head coach Jay Wright has become a believer in Seton Hall’s championship potential.

“Experience, basketball IQ, answers in every position, I really think they are one of the best teams in the country,” Wright told reporters. “That’s what makes them such a great team. It’s not just Myles Powell.”

Seton Hall have won 12 of their last 13 games overall. Her 10-1 start in conference play is the best in program history.

With three 3-pointers Saturday, Powell outscored Jeremy Hazell to become the Pirates’ all-time leader in 330-point baskets. He’s also 24 points shy of passing Hazell on the all-time scoring list. of the program.

Despite a 73-56 loss last week in Providence last Wednesday, No. 23 Creighton stayed in the national rankings for the second consecutive week. This is the third week they have been ranked this season.

The Bluejays (18-6, 7-4) recovered from a road loss to Providence with a 94-82 home win over St. John on Saturday. Marcus Zegarowski had 23 points and Denzel Mahoney came out of the bench to score 18.

Creighton improved to 17-1 on the season when he scored 70 or more points while Greg McDermott picked up his 225th victory as the Bluejays’ head coach.

Creighton doesn’t realize he has to be intimidated in the face of a high street team on Wednesday. The last time the Blue Jays traveled to face a top-10 team, they won a stunning 76-61 win at Villanova on February 1st. The Wildcats ranked 8th at the time.

Creighton had 21 assists and only eight laps against a fierce Red Storm defense. St. John enters fifth place this week with 10.0 steals per game.

“When we split basketball and transition, good things happen,” McDermott said. “Our guys were really, really unselfish (Saturday) and we took care of basketball. This is a pretty good recipe for success.”

