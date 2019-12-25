advertisement

On paper, the Cotton Bowl match between No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Memphis on Saturday firmly favor the Nittany Lions. They are a powerful powerhouse in ten conferences, whose two losses have come on the road with a combined 16 points in that-No. 17 Minnesota and Nr. 2 of Ohio State.

But football games aren’t played on paper, so you expect a lot of fireworks – and surprises – when the Nittany Lions and Tigers square at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the sideline of two College Football Playoff semifinals, played later in the day.

The Nittany Warriors (10-2) have reached double-digit wins for the third time in the past four regular seasons, opening the season 8-0 before losing to the Gophers and Buckeyes. Their award is the third New Year’s Eve sixth bowl since 2016, an impressive stretch for the program.

“One of the most important things you can do as a program is the consistency of the show,” Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters.

“When you were able to do what we were able to do during that time period, you are part of the conversations you want to be part of. We have very, very high expectations and standards at Penn State.”

The Penn State offense is led by Sean Clifford, who has 2,521 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. The Browns lead the team with 688 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while quickly KJ Hamler is the team’s leading receiver with 54 catches for 858 yards and eight interceptions.

Penn State will be without offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who left the team to become head coach at Old Dominion earlier this month.

Memphis secured a place in the Cotton Bowl as the highest ranked Group of 5 teams in the final CFP rankings. The Tigers are 12-1 overall and in a bowl for the sixth straight season – but looking to disrupt a four-bowl game losing radius.

If they do, it will have to be without coach Mike Norvell, who left Florida State earlier this month. Memphis has named deputy head coach and offensive lineman Ryan Silverfield as its new head coach.

Memphis won its first open conference title in 50 years and won its first New Year’s Sixth appearance in program history. The Tigers tuck into the bowl cotton in a seven-match streak, which includes back-to-back wins over national-ranked Cincinnati in the regular-season finale and then the American Athletic Conference Championship game eight days later.

“Our youth have worked hard to deserve this,” Silverfield told reporters.

“We will continue to work hard this week, so on the grand stage on Saturday, we will go out and showcase what we have managed to achieve. At the end of the day, this is what you want. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is where we play, when we play. We will always be about ourselves, focusing on ourselves. “

Quarterback Brady White leads the Tigers offense with 3,560 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. Newshard Redshirt running back Kenneth Gainwell has been one of the most productive of skill position players, averaging 150.5 yards per game from scrimmage (sixth in the FBS) and totaling 1,425 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also a receiving threat with 44 receptions for 532 yards and three TDs.

The cotton coat will be the first meeting between the teams.

