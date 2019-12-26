advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks with fractured injuries have already climbed the play offs.

But there is still much controversy when the teams meet in Seattle on Sunday night.

If the 49ers (12-3) win, they will collect the NFC West title and win the conference’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs, and the first round bye that comes with it. If they lose, they will be a wild card team and start play-offs on the road.

advertisement

The Seahawks (11-4) would win the NFC West by beating San Francisco and get at least No. 3 in the conference playoffs. They can also climb to the No. 2 seed or even No. 1 with a win and help. Seattle beat the hosts 49-22 in overtime in Week 10, so he owns the tiebreaker for the division title.

“This is what you play football for,” this 49-year-old striker Kyle Juszczyk told reporters. “These are the kinds of games you dream about when you’re a kid. We’re really looking forward to it and it will mean a lot to get the W.”

The 49ers have lost eight straight Seattle games since 2011, including a loss to the NFC title game after the 2013 season.

“They’ve had a 10-year defense like probably anyone in football history,” 49ers head Kyle Shanahan told the Seahawks. “Then add elements of their stadium, where you can’t hear them. When you can’t use cadence and come up against a very capable team with a rushing pass, it’s extremely difficult.”

This will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first San Francisco start in Seattle after losing last year’s game with a torn ACL.

Garoppolo is 20-5 in 25 career starts, but CenturyLink Field can be one of the toughest for inexperienced quarterbacks. As of 2010, the QB with 25 or fewer starts is 6-22 in the Seahawks home field.

“It’s going to be a 60-minute game. You have to have your mind ready for that,” Garoppolo said. “When you get to these big games, two good football teams, you’ll always get to the last whistle, and we’ve had many experiences this year like this. “

Shanahan said he hopes to have played in New Orleans at the Superdome on Dec. 8 will help Garoppolo deal with the noise in Seattle. Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns against the Saints in a 48-46 victory.

“I thought Garoppolo treated himself well there and I expect him to do the same in Seattle,” Shanahan said.

The Seahawks were blindsided 27-13 at home by Arizona last week and lost their two race backs, Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm), for the season. In addition, starting left tackle Duane Brown underwent minor knee surgeries Monday.

To replace Carson and Prosise, the Seahawks signed retirees Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, the team returning to the combo in 2012-14.

“I hope for him. He’s going to have a blast playing with this team,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Lynch. “He loves this city and he wants to play here and would like to contribute in some way.”

Lynch’s return could bring a boost to Seattle players and fans.

“There’s a chance they’ll be scary ‘flying high on the roof,'” Carroll told the home crowd. “And there’s a really good chance it will be as loud as it gets sometimes and as attractive as it gets. never. “

– Starting the media level

advertisement