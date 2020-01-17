advertisement

Joel Ayayi recorded 19 points, six rebounds and three steals and Gonzaga with the highest grade won her 11th straight game with a 104-54 Santa Clara route Thursday night at the West Coast conference in Spokane, Wash.

Philip Petrusev had 18 points and seven rebounds and Admon Gilder added 18 points and three steals after the Bulldogs (19-1, 5-0 WCC) defeated Santa Clara for the 20th straight time. Gonzaga has won the past five meetings with an average of 43.2 points and four of the victories have come with 43 or more points.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Drew Timme added 15 points and matched his senior season of 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 33 games, the longest active in the country.

Josip Vrankic scored 12 points while Trey Wertz and Jaden Bediako added 11 points for the Broncos (15-4, 2-2), which fell to 1-4 on the road. Obstacles away are an average of 29.5 points.

Santa Clara shot just 30.4 percent from the field, including 3 of 25 from the 3-point range.

The Bulldogs were without the first Anton Watson jets, which will soon undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. The school announced his loss shortly before Thursday’s game began.

Gonzaga entered the game as the nation’s leading scoring team with 87.8 points per game. The Bulldogs shot 51.5 percent from the field – including 8 of 21 from behind the arc – after reaching 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Ayayi scored 14 points in the first half while Gonzaga held a 58-22 lead at the break.

Santa Clara trailed 12-9 as Vrankic’s basket with 15:18 left in the first half before the Bulldogs went on a 23-3 burst.

Gilder’s three-point play with 9:53 left pushed the lead to over 20 for the first time and Killian Tillie scored inside 36 seconds later to make it 35-12.

Ryan Woolridge’s designation increased the advantage to 51-20 with 1:49 remaining.

Tillie and Gilder captured the half with 3-pointers for the 36-point edge.

The Broncos showed life early in the second half as Vrankic dropped by 3 points behind. Shortly afterwards, Vrankic converted a three-point play to pull Santa Clara within 62-36 with 16 minutes remaining.

Gonzaga extended her lead to over 40 for the first time when Ayaji’s three-point play made it 84-43 with 8:58 left.

The lead came to 52 points as the Bulldogs finished 43rd in their past 45 meetings with Santa Clara.

