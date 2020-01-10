advertisement

Joel Ayayi recorded 20 points and six rebounds as a top-seeded Gonzaga San Diego 94-50 in the West Coast Conference on Thursday night.

Filip Petrusev scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting while the Bulldogs (17-1, 3-0 WCC) won their ninth straight contest. Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert added 10 while Gonzaga defeated San Diego for the 11th consecutive time and 22nd in the past 23 meetings.

The Bulldogs retired once, at 1-0, before taking the lead for good after winning their 34th consecutive game on the road.

Braun Hartfield scored nine points and seven rebounds, and Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez also scored nine points for the Toreros (7-11, 0-3). San Diego shot just 32.8 percent from the field, including 3 of 16 from the 3-point range.

Gonzaga shot 48.6 percent and was 8 of 19 from behind the arc.

Killian Tillie collected 10 rebounds and three blocked shots while the Bulldogs held a 47-27 rebounding advantage and enjoyed a 52-18 advantage at points in the paint. Gonzaga also scored a 24-3 advantage at fast break points.

This marks the third time San Diego has played a number 1 team, and the hurdles have averaged 44 points.

The Toreros lost 101-71 on Dec. 9, 1995, to a team in Kansas that included future NBA star Paul Pierce. The other case was a 96-38 loss on Feb. 23, 2017, to a Gonzaga club that eventually lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.

It was a five-point margin three-plus minutes into the game before Gonzaga went on a 17-1 lead to open the 27-6 lead. Tillie caught the blast with an inside basket with 11:34 left in the half.

The advantage came to 30 for the first time when Kispert scored on a team with 3:36 left to make it 44-14.

Kispert buried a 3-pointer in front of the snapper to give the Bulldogs a 53-16 lead.

San Diego attacked nine straight points early in the second half to cut its deficit to 32.

But the Bulldogs responded with a 13-3 goal and Ajaji finished it off with a 3-pointer with 11:38 left to make it 70-28.

Gonzaga continued to lead with a comfortable margin as coach Mark Few improved to 45-4 against Torero during his 21-season tenure.

