MaCio Teague poured in 24 points, and the four teammates scored in double figures as the No. 1 Baylor held on for a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Big 12 Conference in Waco, Texas.

Baylor led just 58-55 before Jared Butler threw in 3-pointer back-to-back possessions to extend the Bears’ advantage to nine. Then the Cowboys drew within 68-64 on an alley alley by Calib Boone with 2:42 left.

Lindy Waters III hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds to play to cut the Cowboys deficit to 70-68. Teague then hit a pair of free throws with 14.1 seconds remaining to move the lead to four.

The Cowboys’ Isaac Likurele missed two free throws with 9.6 seconds to play, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was subsequently pulled over for technical errors back.

Baylor extended its winning streak to 20 games with a team record. It is the nation’s second longest active line after the undefeated San Diego State, which went up to 24 beating the Air Force later Saturday.

Butler scored 13 points for Baylor (21-2, 10-0 Big 12), while Mark Vital added 13 points. Freddie Gillespie scored for 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell scored 10 points.

Waters led the Cowboys with 16 points, with Likaele scoring 11 points and getting 10 rebounds for his second double. Cameron McGriff added 11 points before coming in with 4:59 to play, and Thomas Dziagwa scored 10 for the Cowboys (11-12, 1-9).

Four Oklahoma State players piled up outside.

The Bears led by as much as midway through the first half before Oklahoma State went up again within 27-24 on two free throws by Waters with 3:37 to play. But the rest of the half belonged to Baylor, who used an 8-2 advantage to take a 35-26 advantage at intermission.

Teague scored 13 points on 5 of 6 rebounds while the Bears occupied Oklahoma State 48.3 percent to 40.9 percent in the first 20 minutes. Waters, Lickele, and Jonathan Laurent each ranked the Cowboys with 5 points apiece.

