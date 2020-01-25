advertisement

Secretary Mike Pompeo called NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly uprising and insults after asking him about Ukraine during an interview, Kelly said on Friday.

The outbreak came after an interview that Kelly had with Pompep and that was broadcast on Friday in the “Morning Edition”. During the interview, she asked him several times about the Ukraine scandal that caused Congress to indict Donald Trump. Pompeo repeatedly refused to answer their questions, stating that he only agreed to speak about Iran, while Kelly said his staff had signed questions about both Iran and Ukraine.

Despite the argument, Pompeo remained calm when recording. However, NPR later reported that “the interview was completed immediately after questions about Ukraine. Pompeo got up, leaned forward, and stared at Kelly silently for a few seconds before leaving the room. “

Kelly was then called to a separate room where, according to the NPR, “Pompeo cried out for being questioned about Ukraine” using “repeated explanations” and asked “Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine?”

When Kelly later appeared on All Things Considered on Friday, she went on to explain what had happened. “I was taken to the secretary’s private living room, where he was waiting and where he screamed at me for about as long as the interview itself lasted,” she said.

“He used the F word in this and many other sentences,” she continued. “He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes. He asked his aides to bring him a map of the world without writing and without indicating the country. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the card down. He said, “People will hear about it.” Then he turned and said he had something to do and I thanked him again for his time and left. “

