It took barely half an hour for the Supreme Court to reach a decision in John Horgan’s case against Canada’s interests.

Its unanimous conclusion was one that was evident after British Prime Minister Colombia began his costly and doomed loss of court time: delivering oil across provincial lines is under federal jurisdiction, so the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline is a matter that Ottawa to decide.

In clear statement, the court also exposed the ugly reality of B.C. the government campaign against the Trans Mountain project: it was never about the constitutionality of a pipeline, but about the need for the New Horgan Democrats to win votes, and its willingness to work against the interests of most of the country to take them.

This was never about the constitutionality of a pipeline

When he ran for office, Horgan explained his intentions. His government would “use every tool in the toolbox” to block Trans Mountain’s expansion, which is central to Alberta’s need to get its oil offshore for export. If this involves endless legal wrangling, costly bills for legal teams able to use the courts to slow down progress, an ugly confrontation with neighboring Alberta and the creation of divisions within the MDP, so be it. Horgan was ready to do everything to get the votes needed to become and remain Prime Minister.

It was never a strong case, as the Supreme Court ruling demonstrated. It was about signaling virtue. Before our era there is a large and vocal environmental community that eagerly opposes anything that considers a threat to its view of a pristine world without fossil fuels. Repenting their cause, Horgan could win their support in the ballot box. Once in power, but only barely, he needed their constant help to stay there. Horgan’s NDP holds office thanks to the good graces of the three Green party members he is obliged to support. So the government extended its obstructionism even after the province’s highest court made clear the hope of its attempt.

“At the end of the day, (the National Energy Board) is the body entrusted with regulating the flow of energy sources across Canada to export markets,” Justice Mary Newbury wrote in a ruling last March. Therefore, “the project (the Trans Mountain extension) is not just a British Columbia Col project.” “

The pipe was laid for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project near Edmonton in late December 2019.

But it was too late to surrender at that point, so B.C. sent his legal team in yet another attempt to foresee the inevitable. And lost. Not that the Prime Minister is likely to admit that he was wrong from the beginning. Far from it. He can now go to his supporters, hold his head up, and announce that he fought for their interests towards the bitter end. At any cost and futile effort.

The story with regret can end here, besides another legal saga that claims Horgan’s attention. Once again, this includes a pipeline, but in this case it’s a “good” pipeline. B.C. the government is keen on building a 670-kilometer pipeline that is vital to a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project. To reach the coast, the pipeline has to cross a number of First Nations communities, where some heirs are opposed. To express their opinion, they have used some of the same opposing tactics used against Trans Mountain: setting up blockades, cutting down trees, drawing media outlets for the justice of their cause.

In this case, Horgan is dull about their reasoning. The courts have ruled in his favor and “the rule of law must prevail,” he says.

Horgan is stumbling over his signals of virtue

One problem for Horgan is that he is stumbling over his signals of virtue. To demonstrate its unity with Canada’s indigenous peoples, his government embraced the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The sweeping nature of the UN statement prompted the more cautious leaders to abstain from enforcing it, but not the prime minister of B.C., whose government passed legislation last year to enforce its contents.

The statement says Indigenous people have the right to make their own decisions, and the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination wants the project to be stopped on this basis, as does the independent BC Human Rights Commission of Ottawa. , ironically, to halt construction. But Horgan says that, this time, the pipeline takes precedence.

“The courts have confirmed that this project can continue, and it will continue,” he declared.

It is an old proverb that those who live by the sword die by the sword. Virtue signaling may not be fatal, but the prime minister of B.C. has certainly shown that those who exploit it for political gain may find it works both ways. Horgan cannot be both pro-pipeline and anti-pipeline; he cannot simultaneously be a champion of the First Nations and the enemy of his leaders.

Not without exposing rudeness to its essence.

