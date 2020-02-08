advertisement

Regine Diego was part of the La Salle women’s volleyball dynasty.

“But I’m not that good, so nobody knows me,” she quickly qualified.

Diego was a libero during her time and played in the “Manilla Santos era”, which triggered the eleven-title romp of Lady Spikers from the mid-2000s.

She was recently appointed by national coach Larong Volleybal sa Pilipinas (LVPI) for the 17 and 19 year old women.

She was immediately commissioned to form two teams of 14 for the two age groups, which the LVPI hopes will be part of the future of the national team.

“It’s a big responsibility, I agree, but I’ve always been interested in development and basic training,” she said. “A solid basic development is our only chance (in competitions) abroad.”

The LVPI plans to deploy a team to the Asian U-19 in China in July this year.

Diego said there are plenty of new faces for the national team and it shouldn’t be a problem to use their services.

“The nice thing about the base is that there are not many differences like our coaching colleagues. We can borrow the players from each other without any problems,” she said.

Diego will also be one of the assistant coaches for the women’s team, now headed by Shaq delos Santos.

Diego, who has been with Ramil de Jesus for some time, is now known in volleyball circles for his rigid coaching approach.

