advertisement

Today, January 27, is widely recognized as a Holocaust Memorial Day to commemorate the millions of people murdered under the Nazi persecution.

This year’s issue of “standing together” aims to raise awareness that we, as a society, must do more than ever to stop the division and stop the spread of hatred.

advertisement

Because while 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation and the end of the Holocaust, there is still discrimination and oppression to the point where many feel insecure on a daily basis.

75 years after the release of the remaining 7,000 prisoners from Auschwitz, most of whom were either sick or died, we cannot even understand what happened there.

Even if you visit the concentration camp and see the gas chambers where six million Jews were systematically murdered by the Nazis, it is impossible to imagine the real horrors of the Holocaust.

This becomes even more difficult over the years. Many survivors have since died and can no longer tell their stories. It is therefore imperative that we remember what happened – both what it meant then and what it still means today if political discourse continues to divide society.

In this sense, it should be noted that I do not compare or imply anything about the Holocaust, that what is happening in today’s society is even close to the genocide regime that claimed the lives of millions of Jews in Nazi Germany.

This would reduce the experience of real people and undermine real historical events.

What I do is parallels between the language and propaganda used in Nazi Germany – which separated people into “we” and “them” – and the divisive language used in politics today.

Ultimately, it is this type of discriminatory, elitist, and separatist language that, if it remains repeatedly uncontrolled and the rulers are not held responsible, leads to the exclusion and hatred of certain groups.

As Waitman Wade Beorn, a historian of Holocaust and genocide studies, wrote in the Washington Post:

Genocides – and dictatorships – do not arise. Rather, they begin gradually, among other things with authoritarianism, racism, ethnic myths and dehumanizing language.

For example, in the years leading up to National Socialist persecution and the Holocaust, the government actively used language and developed strategies that separated people from one another so that certain groups were treated as “the others”.

Nazi politics deliberately promoted divisions in German society and urged the “Aryan” Germans to separate themselves from their Jewish neighbors.

As soon as the National Socialists came to power, with the introduction of the Nuremberg Laws in September 1935, they began to restrict certain human rights, which meant that Jews prohibited the marriage of non-Jews. Not only that, their citizenship has been removed – including their voting rights.

After all, Jewish people were denied any professional activity and Jewish children were not allowed to attend state schools.

This is a far cry from what is happening in today’s society, as the prospect of genocide in the United States and the United Kingdom is extremely slim. However, we have to recognize that there is still discrimination and hatred – and this is often driven by politics – and that there is still so much to be done to make people feel safe.

In the United States, for example, the motto “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) is now a symbol of the division by many, which is causing an unprecedented level of passion among Donald Trump’s many followers.

It has become a symbol of “us” against “them” and has become a synonym for racism and misguided patriotism at a time when the authorities’ stance on immigration is obviously hostile to the Trump administration.

A clear example of this is the travel ban, also known as the Muslim ban, after the president vowed to exclude anyone practicing Islam from entering the United States.

Although Trump’s first repetition of the travel ban was rejected, the Supreme Court later upheld a watered down judicial version.

The latest version of the ban contains restrictions for five majority Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

The president’s stated goal, according to The Atlantic, was to “protect the nation from terrorist activity.” However, this quickly falls apart when you find that nationals of the seven forbidden countries killed exactly zero people in terrorist attacks on US soil between 1975 and 2015.

UNILAD spoke to Dr. Joe Mulhall, a trustee of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and senior researcher at Hope Not Hate – an advocacy group that works against racism – who said that politicians like Trump should “understand the responsibility they have in our society.”

Many people listen to them, they set the tone in debates in our communities and in society, and when they engage in prejudice and division – sometimes when they try to gain power – it normalizes in our society, and it’s really like that. really dangerous.

In the short term, it is not worth turning society into a society that accepts division, prejudice, and discrimination.

Trump stokes perceptions of threats in the United States and actively drives the dehumanization of Muslims. Every day, people are divided into “us” and “them” under the thinly veiled cover that it protects America.

Except that it doesn’t ensure people’s safety. Ever. In reality, the Muslim ban serves to tear families apart and physically keep parents and children apart.

According to a recent report by the Center for Constitutional Rights, many families are now at risk of indefinite separation due to the visa refusal due to the ban. A three-year-old girl, for example a Michigan-born American citizen, never met her father. Her mother traveled from Yemen to the United States shortly after her pregnancy and expected her husband to join them soon.

However, he never did because the travel ban prevented him from going to his family and meeting his daughter.

All because of the racist view that Muslims pose a national security threat just because they are Muslims. A view that persists under the Trump administration, especially when he has the Supreme Court approval behind him.

In the UK, anti-Semitic hate incidents reached a record high of 892 nationwide in the first six months of 2019 – the highest ever Community Security Trust (CST) from January to June of a year.

This is a 10% increase from the 810 incidents in the first six months of 2018, which are now the second highest total CST has ever recorded for the same period, and were part of a record annual result of a total of 1,688 anti-Semitic incidents throughout the calendar year 2018th

These numbers are important when you consider how the Labor Party dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism in the party. CST – a charity protecting British Jews – found that anti-Semitism plays an “unprecedented role” in Britain’s public life today, largely due to recent Labor Party allegations.

To an unprecedented extent, it has become an integral part of national politics and the media, but above all not only because of the ongoing controversy over the alleged anti-Semitism in the Labor Party.

Ahead of the election, a Jewish News poll found that 47% of British Jews would “seriously think” of leaving the country if Corbyn won. To put this in perspective, almost half (360) of the 766 people were so concerned that they were ready to leave their lives behind and move to another country.

Jez Myers, grandson of the late rabbi Dr. Maurice Gaguine was one of those 360 ​​people. He told UNILAD people “shouldn’t feel unsafe in this country” and added: “Britain should be a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

From the point of view of anti-Semitism, however, it doesn’t feel so safe. Anti-Semitism is increasing from year to year. We see an increase in anti-Semitism across Europe, we see an increase in anti-Semitism throughout the world.

And as we approach the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation, we find that while we thought that lessons have been learned and that Britain is better than that, it turns out that this is probably not the case.

And that is disheartening. It is scary.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is currently investigating allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labor Party to determine whether the party has illegally discriminated, harassed or harassed people who were Jews.

This is certainly a step in the right direction, but Jez said that anti-Semitism can continue until “there are rapid, concrete measures” that are taken against those who have been found to engage in anti-Semitic behavior.

He explained: “As long as it is not tolerated, it must not go on, it must not fester, and people will find that if they are expelled by the thousands, they will be expelled by the tens of thousands, ‘it will do.

He continued: “Until this happens within the Tories as well as within the Labor Party and within each other party, it will be allowed to continue. And that’s because people think they can get away with it. And that’s the problem. “

Lauren Lethbridge, Holocaust Education Sabbatical Officer for the Union of Jewish Students (UJS), said the Jewish community “has definitely experienced increased levels of anti-Semitism in recent years.”

People today feel empowered to use the tropics of the past against the Jewish community and to hold the Jewish community accountable for the actions of others.

The recent elections, which focused on politics and anti-Semitism was one of the main issues, led to an increase in anti-Semitism when the term was politicized.

The amount of hatred that Jewish individuals received when they proclaimed anti-Semitism in political parties and politicians was hideous and no leadership showed up when they proclaimed that hatred.

In other countries, ethnic minorities in the UK are facing increasing and more open racism, with nationwide research showing that the level of discrimination and abuse continues to grow after Brexit.

Before the EU vote in January 2016, 58% of ethnic minorities said they were exposed to racial discrimination. While 71% experienced it only three years later, according to The Guardian.

The trend is consistent with the numbers of crime, which show that racially motivated hate crimes have increased from year to year since 2013. According to the Home Office, the number of incidents in England and Wales doubled to 71,251 in 2018.

These numbers indicate that certain people are increasingly confident that discriminatory language and racist abuse will be used when politicians – or more precisely, the British Prime Minister – push for policies against immigration.

Just a few days before the general election, Boris Johnson announced that he would reduce immigration with a point-based visa system. This is due to the fact that immigration is particularly affected by unskilled workers who have no job. He also said migrants had “treated Britain as their own country” for too long.

This goes back to the man who compared Muslim women wearing niqabs and burqas to “mailboxes” and “bank robbers” two years ago – comments that were followed by the biggest increase in incidents of hatred of Muslims in 2018.

Research shows that the week after his article, Islamophobic incidents increased by 375% – from eight incidents the previous week to 38 in a row.

In its report, the Tell Mama surveillance group found that Johnson’s words were repeated by racists who abused Muslims on the street and on the Internet shortly after his column was published. 22 of the 38 attacks targeted “visibly Muslim” women who wore niqab or other veiling practices.

Johnson described the Africans in another Telegraph article from 2002 as “flag-waving Piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles”. He later claimed that his comments were “taken out of context,” according to Business Insider.

However, his hateful comments don’t stop there. Johnson previously said it was “natural” for the public to be afraid of Islam. He said “Islam is the problem” while questioning British Muslim loyalty after the London bombings and described gay people as “tank-topped” bumboys’.

While Johnson promised to unite Britain after his landslide victory in the December general election, his earlier actions and words suggest otherwise. How can we develop as a united country when the responsible man seems ready to split us?

As long as politicians and parties do not control their actions, we run the risk of dividing society and not protecting the most needy.

Lauren Lethbridge explained:

People, including politicians, are more inclined to say in public what they might have kept to themselves in the past. This divisive rhetoric causes minority communities to be marginalized and a feeling of hostility arises.

People today feel empowered to use the tropics of the past against the Jewish community and to hold the Jewish community accountable for the actions of others. As a society, we have to overcome divisions and end the story “You don’t we”.

Dr. Mulhall agreed and told UNILAD that through history we had “seen again and again what would happen if we as a society had to stay out of control”.

If you look at the evidence presented in this way, there is no denying that there is an increasing division in the churches in Britain and around the world. That is why it is more important than ever that we stand together to stop hatred from spreading.

Dr. Mulhall said the theme of “standing together” for this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day (HMD) was chosen because “it is really important in this current climate” – especially at a time when memories of people who died in the Holocaust are, ‘faded’ history ‘.

We are currently living in an age that is increasingly divided, increasingly polarized in society, and often shows worrying tendencies regarding the mainstreaming of prejudice, divisive politics, etc.

It is currently important that when we look around to see what is going on in the world after Brexit – for example what is going on in the Rohingya – and the more polar political debates that we have seen. We stand together and we stand for the principles that are really important.

This is exactly why it is so important to label HMD and, like Dr. Mulhall notes recalling the Holocaust “to build a better future.”

And while it is a day of remembrance and commemoration, it is so much more. The day also has a “contemporary resonance”.

It is very important and important that we as a society continue to remember the horrors of the Holocaust, both because of what it meant at the time and what it continued to mean.

The point is to understand how it is possible to continue the politics of hatred and division, and in certain cases this can lead to the Holocaust or any possible subsequent genocide being committed in the past.

By standing together, we stand for a better society. We are committed to ensuring that our politicians are held accountable for their actions and that in future people will not only feel insecure about themselves.

If we stand together now, we can change the future.

advertisement