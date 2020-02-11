advertisement

“You can think of the look on my face as if I had each number in sequence.”

A Carlow woman, who was part of the consortium that won over € 2.7 million in the lottery draw last weekend, said it may have sarcastically predicted the jackpot win.

The National Lottery announced on Tuesday that the winning ticket for the € 2,773,649 lottery jackpot was sold at Rath’s Londis store in Pollerton, Carlow, after one of the family syndicate winners boldly predicted the win while she was doing it Husband Dublin and Monaghan watched footballers on TV.

“I watched the lottery draw at RTÉ One on Saturday and sat there with pen and paper to check my numbers while my husband watched the Dublin – Monaghan football game in the living room,” she said.

“Since the draws for Lotto Plus 1 and 2 were activated, I didn’t match a single number. I called to my husband,” Now let’s have a look – we’ll win the lottery “before the main draw took place. You can imagine my facial expression as if I had each number in sequence.

“After that, everything was blurry. I just started screaming. He ran in to see what the excitement was. It was an incredible moment that you know you will never forget. We called the rest of the family and spread the good news and of course they thought I was on them. Each of them arrived at lightning speed to make sure it was true. “

The family consortium announced that they would repay mortgages and bills before taking a few months to decide what to do with their profits. They also insisted that they do not allow the lottery to change them, but that it makes life very pleasant.

The jackpot claimed by the Carlow Family Syndicate is the second lottery jackpot winner in 2020, after the first lottery jackpot won on January 29th, worth € 7.7 million, between two winners in Dublin was divided.

