advertisement

There are hours before Justin Bieber presents the world “Yummy”, a song that is the first episode of his next album. And it seems he gave a hint to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. She also mentioned it in “Lose You To Love Me”.

It should be remembered that on December 24, 2019, the Canadian gave his fans a great Christmas gift. He announced in a video his first album in four years and the tour dates that he will give in 2020 for the United States and Canada.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes and all the things I’ve been through. “ The artist started with a video that he uploaded to his YouTube account on Christmas Eve.

advertisement

The song is the first part of his next album, the name of which he did not reveal, and marks his full return to music since 2015 when he unexpectedly stopped his “Purpose World Tour” tour.

Bieber states in the video that “I think this album differs from all other albums because of the stage that I am on in my life.”

TIP FOR SELENA

These changes in his life include his final separation from Selena Gomez, who was his temporary partner for a decade. And his marriage in 2018 to model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

“I think I am exactly where I am supposed to be and God has me exactly where He wants me to be,” he said said on the recording.

But there is more… There is a verse in the new album addressed to Gomez in which Justin says:

“I’ve lost almost a decade with a woman who wasn’t even half of you,” regarding Selena and how I praise Hailey.

“We all have different stories. I look forward to sharing mine. It’s the music that I love the most of everything I’ve done,” said Jus.

SEE THE BREAKTHROUGH

Previous article In a latex suit and boots, Chiquis Rivera takes out the garbage accumulated in 2019

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

advertisement