MANILA, Philippines – National coach Mark Dickel named Kiefer Ravena captain of the Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday evening.

“It suits him. He is talkative, communicative. Now it’s his turn, ”the provisional mentor told the clerks after training the pool at Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

“I think he is more than capable of taking on this role and doing a great job,” he added.

Ravena, five-time gold medalist at SEA Games and World Cup participant, will lead a roster that could offer a healthy mix of outstanding professional and college achievements.

Gilas will host Thailand on February 20 and play in the first window of the tournament against Indonesia in Jakarta three days later.

“Of course I was stunned,” said Ravena about his appointment.

“I think it just feels different because there are a lot of players who are younger than me. Many of them are billed as the future of Filipino basketball,” he added. “It is another challenge for me how I can try to bring all of these stars together in a span of 10 days.”

Meanwhile, Dickel insists that such a decision was a breeze.

“I saw him several times for NLEX. I thought he was outstanding at the last conference,” he said, referring to the Road Warriors top seed finish in the Governors’ Cup.

“He really took her by his shoulders and led her,” he added. “There’s no reason why he can’t do this.”

Dickel has repeatedly stressed that what he and Tab Baldwin are doing now lays the foundation for bidding for the 2023 World Cup.

And as it turns out, Ravena will be a big part of it.

“I think he can be a world-class point guard. My job in this window is to get that out of it, ”he said.

