advertisement

A plea for tolerance to coronavirus response has been made by the province’s best health authorities.

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, health officer for the Province of British Columbia, made a joint statement on updates to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in British Columbia.

“Now is the time for tolerance,” the statement said. “We call on all British Colombians to join together as a community to help each other. In this time of uncertainty, this is not just the right answer, it is the necessary one. Fear is hindering the important work of our health authorities to protect public health and security of British Columbians. “

advertisement

The statement also updated details of the first Canadian return flight with returning Canadians from Wuhan, China to arrive at Vancouver International Airport. The plane refueled and drove to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton, Ontario. There were no crew members or passengers in BC, the statement said.

“The returning Canadians will spend 14 days at CFB Trenton – the maximum incubation period of 2019-nCoV – so that they can be evaluated and monitored and to support their transition to Canada,” the statement said.

“We want to reassure people that the risk of this virus spreading in British Columbia is currently low. We are closely monitoring the evolution of the outbreak in China and will let the public know if there is a need to change the measures we need to take in BC Together with our federal and state partners, we urge people who recently visited or were in close contact with Hubei Province in China to call public health officials for 14 days and isolate themselves. “

advertisement