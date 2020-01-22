advertisement

Kadaga landed entrepreneurs to upgrade Kasolwe breeding (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Kamuli – The President of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, congratulated the entrepreneurs for the construction and modernization of the Kasolwe breeding in the Kamuli district.

“Now I can see that there is life; some time ago you could come here and it was just a bush, ”said Kadaga.

Kadaga added that while trying to lobby for funds and market the proposal, she did not expect Kasolwe to become a model livestock farm of international standards.

The President thanked everyone who provided the money for the project that will change the lives of people in the region. Last year, breeding operations for the Busoga region were launched by the President.

His Royal Highness Gabula Nadiope the King of Busoga, Hon. Esther Mbayo, Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Charles Lagu, the Executive Director of the National Center for Animal Genetic Resources and the Data Bank (NAGRC & DB) and Dr. Juliet Sentumbwe, Director of Animal Resources.

Ongoing initiatives through the National Center for Animal Genetic Resources and the database (NAGRC & DB), which is the agency of the livestock sub-sector of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fishing, include a ranch, building a cattle dip and a spray run.

Construction of a hay barn to improve the weight of livestock from an average of 150 kg to more than 350 kg per animal is also underway and will also be used for demonstration purposes where farmers in and around Busoga will learn better approaches to breeding.

The project also provides for the construction of four valley dams and six valley reservoirs in the. To complement the ongoing livestock water supply initiatives in Busoga, the project will support the construction and rehabilitation of livestock watering facilities with a capacity of at least 300,000 cubic meters of water per day .

