Dominic Thiem’s ​​father revealed the real reason for his son’s separation from Austrian tennis legend Thomas Muster in just four days in the 2020 Australian Open.

After winning the second round of marathon against Australian Alex Bolt, Thiem announced that he and Muster had split up after only two weeks.

The former French Open champion joined Thiem’s ​​coaching staff in early January after being captain of Australia during his ATP Cup season.

Muster switched to coach Nicolas Massu in Thiem’s ​​camp and should work with him for the rest of the 2020 season.

Instead, two weeks later, Thiem confirmed on Saturday that they had gone their separate ways.

Muster seemed to be attacking Thiem with a thinly veiled blow after the breakup and made an eyebrow statement.

“It’s like this: there are houses that look beautiful on the outside, wonderful on the outside, but you don’t know what it’s really like until you get in,” Muster told Eurosport.

While Thiem repeatedly insisted that there was nothing personal behind the separation of the paths, his father Wolfgang returned the fire on Saturday evening with a similarly thinly wrapped blow.

Thiem’s ​​father Wolfgang throws himself on the pattern split. “For me, the most important thing is that the coach understands what the player needs and not that the coach wants to make a copy of himself.”

“If you have someone who says too much, who has too much, it doesn’t work.”

“We had some meetings in Vienna during the ATP tournament and wanted to add him to some tournaments, especially to gain experience as he won the French Open and was No. 1,” said Wolfgang Thiem.

“We thought about trying it. Actually Dominic said after two weeks that it didn’t fit together. I mean, he had some good experiences.

“Of course he was a really good player, but for me the most important thing is that the coach understands what the player needs and not that the coach wants to make a copy of himself.

“Dominic is already 26 years old, so he has his personality. The most important thing for me was that Dominic needs someone who gives him the space, who gives him the space to develop, to play his game.

“He always needs some advice, but short advice. If you have someone who says too much, who has too much of it, it doesn’t work.

“Hopefully he’s mature enough now. After two weeks, he said: No, it doesn’t fit.”

