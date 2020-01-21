advertisement

Defending champion Novak Djokovic said he received tips from Maestro Goran Ivanisevic after defeating a number of aces in his first win at the Australian Open.

Djokovic beat 14 aces and scored a first serve percentage of 65 percent in round 1 in the 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 2-6 and 6-1 win over German Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Serb owed his work to Croatian international Ivanisevic, who has delivered more than 10,000 aces in his career and joined the 16-time Grand Slam winning team last year.

“During my career, my serve may have been a little underestimated due to the quality of the earnings and baseline play,” he told reporters late Monday.

“There were times when I struggled with an elbow injury and I had to change my serve technique and a lot of things happened, but in the past year and a half I’ve felt great on the serve.

“Obviously, I pray that I have as many serving days as I did today. I know this is not possible, but I can secure my serve game from the back of the field. “

The 32-year-old paused a game against Struff, the world’s number 37, and said he was happy to have an early test as he strived for a record-breaking eighth Australian Open crown.

“I’ve had a lot of success in the Grand Slams in the past, where I had a tough opponent in the first round because it got me going from the start,” he said.

“I have to be vigilant, I have to be at a high level and I think it was me. Of course you can always play better and I assume that I will get better as the tournament progresses. “

