advertisement

For the first set and a half of the men’s Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, Djokovic played tennis as well as it could be played. There are players who are more creative, more spectacular, and there are those who hit a heavier ball (Thiem is one of them). But no one on tour can apply a stranglehold like Djokovic. His kicks to the ground were perfectly calibrated, his service devastating, his drop drop dying on the rebound. Thiem, who had spent six hours longer than Djokovic on the field during the tournament, was never allowed to take the initiative.

Then, serving 4–4 in the second set, Djokovic committed a double fault and fell behind on 15–30. Before starting his next service motion, the time countdown between the points has elapsed and the chair umpire, Damien Dumusois, imposed a timeout. After a failed pitch, Djokovic suffered another violation of time, which resulted in the loss of a first serve, then a slow forehand cost him the game. As furious Djokovic walked near the referee during the change, he tapped on Dumusois’ shoe – a gesture all the more threatening to be so gentle. “Excellent work, man, especially the second one,” he said wryly. “You made yourself famous. Well done.”

What started as nerve irritation seemed to spread to Djokovic’s legs. He shook them over and over and tried some impressive stretches. However, his feet were slow. Thiem, whose bottom line – his biggest weapon – hadn’t worked all day, found himself in full audience. Then, the nerves were in the arm: the speed of second service of Djokovic dropped. Maybe it was the stomach. Dates have been invoked, a banana eaten. A doctor and a trainer appeared, offering energy gels and a kind of pill. Is it dehydration? During the changes, Djokovic alternated between gourmet water and a pink drink. Another drink was introduced from the button and Djokovic drank it through a green straw. The games were parading; Djokovic has lost six in a row. He lost the second set and the third. Thiem was in sets to one. He was about to be the first new Grand Slam winner since the 2014 US Open.

advertisement

But, at the end of the third set, Djokovic seemed to feel better. He mostly kept his emotions under control and didn’t spend any extra money – still the master of the tactical tank, he figured out when to let the winning shots go and when to test his legs. His body seemed to be back in order and, with it, his impenetrable mind. Once Djokovic equalized, he already seemed ahead. There have been long tense rallies and many moments of Thiem’s ​​courageous and heroic play, which has shown its speed and range. But, in the fifth set, after Djokovic had a break, the result was not very doubtful.

It is, of course, possible that mental failure and physical discomfort were a coincidence. But Djokovic himself felt the correlation. “I had no injuries,” he said after the match. “It was very strange. My energy has completely collapsed. Each time I tossed the ball, I felt dizzy. From 2 – all through the fourth, I started to feel better. I can’t really explain it yet. The doctor told me when I left the field that I may have some conditions, that I was dehydrated. “

“But there was certainly an emotional aspect to it,” he said. “I was nervous, stressful about everything around me. I couldn’t believe what was going on. There was a time when I said to myself, “I just have to accept it.” “

Is there a modern athlete who better reflects – and, in a strange way, seems to understand – the connection between mind and body? Forget the science of today. (Djokovic, after all, underwent a gluten intolerance test which involved carrying a piece of bread to his stomach.) The empiricism that matters to Djokovic is his own experience, and his experience largely consists in winning. It was the eighth title in Djokovic’s Australian Open. He now has seventeen Grand Slam titles – two less than Rafael Nadal, three less than Roger Federer, but well within striking distance of the two. When he won, he did not fall to the ground, as he did when he won his first victory in 2008. He winced. And then he smiled.

.

advertisement