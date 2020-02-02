advertisement

Viktor Troicki was in a hurry. “I have to go fast, it’s the fifth set, he’s only a few games away,” said the Serb after quickly finishing his last qualifying game. It wasn’t long before Troicki saw Novak Djokovic, his Davis Cup double partner and one of his closest friends win his eighth Australian Open and 17th Grand Slam titles in war-torn Yugoslavia from childhood.

Djokovic overtakes Thiem and wins the eighth Australian Open title

“Novak put our nation on the map with all the things he did for our country,” said Troicki. “He is the most famous person in the whole country and in the region. People recognize it, children want to be like him. “

The 33-year-old remembered those times at home when they were literally in poverty. “We had nothing. There was no help except our parents who gave us everything they could. We had to train outside of Serbia. Abroad the children who had everything – coaches, support behind them, the associations; we had nothing we had to find everything by ourselves That made us stronger and believed even more.

“Many, many, many players didn’t make it, but we’re the lucky ones who made it. Now tennis has become very popular in Serbia, probably the most popular [sports], and thanks to Novak there are many children who play tennis. The Federation also supports more and we have more clubs and more courts to play. “

