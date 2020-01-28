advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic choked back tears as he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

After two wins in an eighth Australian Open title against Milos Raonic, Djokovic wore a green jacket with the letters K B and the numbers 8 and 24 embroidered on the chest and a red heart below the numbers.

He beat the Wimbledon finalists 2016 6: 4, 6: 3, 7: 6 (1).

In a court interview with John McEnroe, the 16-time major winner was visibly upset when he spoke about his friendship with Bryant. At a later press conference, Djokovic said he was “broken heart”.

“He was one of the greatest athletes ever. He inspired me and many other people around the world, ”said Djokovic. “I was lucky enough to have had a personal relationship with him for the past 10 years. If I needed advice and support, he was there for me. “

“He was my mentor, my friend. And it’s just heartbreaking to hear what happened to him and his daughter. “

He had to pause for a while and stop speaking before continuing the interview.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA all-star at the Los Angeles Lakers, died on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, along with seven others. He was 41 years old.

