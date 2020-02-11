advertisement

The ACC bladder teams are at the center of the top bracketology struggles this week. Who are the teams most in need of a resume?

Thanks to the selection committee, this week’s edition of the top bracketology matchups has at least top priority. They came out on Saturday with their first award ceremony and listed the top 16 seeds overall. Overall, there weren’t many surprises: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and the state of San Diego came in first.

What it tells us is that the NET ranking isn’t the be-all and end-all for the entire committee. If this were the case, the state of San Diego Gonzaga would have been ranked for the West region, while Arizona (currently No. 10 in the NET ranking) would also be listed. But ultimately it doesn’t matter because a number of results have already changed the starting line and more problems and resume builders are occurring.

A lot can change over the next seven days as a number of teams have marquee matchups to make their own moves. West Virginia lost to Oklahoma this weekend, but faces both Kansas and Baylor this week. A 1: 1 would be huge for mountaineers and would ensure that they belong to the top 4 in every region.

The US state of Florida has suffered a heavy defeat at Duke, but must be careful in the next game against Syracuse, a team that is in the air. But as I said, the Orange isn’t the only ACC team that needs a big win this week.

Here’s a look at the 10 upcoming games that will have the greatest impact on bracketology over the next seven days.

