Several moons ago, I absently crossed Dundee’s dead center, the Howff.

Everything seemed to be going well as I prepared to enjoy a well-deserved roll of lunch at lunchtime.

It was until this meaty treat was cruelly torn from my reach by a diving gull.

Said flying assassin came from behind, cutting off my head with his wing for good measure as he stole my precious snack.

After a moment of puzzlement, I turned my head to the sky and angrily waved my fist against my air enemy. There may even have been a few words of choice.

But in 10 seconds, I found myself laughing at my own futile response to my avian attacker.

I had lost nothing important (except my dignity) and I was not injured.

I had just been beaten by nature and that’s how it happens sometimes.

So why am I retracting this tale now?

Because last week, I witnessed two similar incidents involving seagulls in downtown Dundee.

The first, again, involved a seagull looking for an easy meal.

He fell on a young woman and tried to steal the sandwich that she had in her hand.

His shock cry was enough to send his attacker flying. Literally.

The second incident involved a mom and two young children.

On this occasion, there was no obvious gastronomic prize for the gull.

Although physically unharmed, the two youngsters were left to cry and in tears by their ordeal at the beak of a not so friendly feathered friend.

In the grand scheme of things, each of these incidents may seem of little importance.

But they feed a broader narrative.

It has been recognized for years that Dundee has a problem with its gull populations, particularly in the city center.

Seagulls do not lack sheltered places on the roofs to make a nest and, with abundant food waste left in our streets, this can make the lives of winged warriors easier.

So what to do?

Dundee City Council has pest control teams that know the gulls well when their presence in a community becomes problematic.

But collective slaughter is not for me. Too horrible; instrument too rude for my taste and in any case against the law.

Instead, it might be wise to protect our gulls if possible and modify our behavior to make sure it does not encourage aggressive acts from above.

Properly disposing of food waste to take away in the trash is one entry for ten.

If everyone makes city life a little less comfortable for our gulls, then I hope the problem just goes away.

