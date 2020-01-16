advertisement

Dundee’s “swing queen” died at the age of 93.

Yvonne Robb was born in Stobswell, Dundee on November 13, 1926 to a family of musicians.

She learned to sing and play the piano, with the help of her mother, who performed in the local church choir.

Yvonne is recognized as one of Dundee’s greatest performers, playing at the London Palladium on the same level as Shirley Bassey, Ronnie Hilton and Frankie Vaughan.

Before starting to sing professionally, Yvonne worked as a nurse during the Second World War, then worked at Timex, before marrying and moving to Leeds to start a family.

In addition to raising her four children, Derek, Phyllis, Graham and Angus, she has become a popular name on the Leeds music circuit.

Yvonne Robb.

She has played in many clubs in the city of Yorkshire, such as the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall.

In 1955, she represented her adopted home in the Top Town television competition. Leeds won the competition and Yvonne’s name was inscribed on the trophy.

She was also the lead singer of the Alan Ainsworth Orchestra in the 1950s and 1960s.

After the death of her husband, she returned to Dundee to raise her family, where she continued to delight the audience with her voice and piano skills.

She took up residence at the legendary Dundee Rendezvous club in the 1960s, playing alongside jazz musicians such as George Ferguson, George Cabrelli, Brian Hughes and Billy Graham.

In the 1970s, she joined a trio with John Huband and Jim Cruickshank, playing a series of sold-out shows in Dundee and across Scotland.

Yvonne Robb improves with John Huband and Jim Cruickshank in Dundee.

Yvonne spent the 1990s playing with The Storyville All Stars, a Dixieland “supergroup” made up of players from Havana Swing and The East Coast Jazzmen, with guests.

The group performs annually at Discovery Point to raise funds for the organization.

Outside of the show, Yvonne was a dedicated volunteer. In 2001, she held her birthday celebration concert at the Salle Marryat, using stellar training of musicians to perform.

She donated all proceeds to diabetes research at Ninewells Hospital to mark her 75th birthday.

Music was Yvonne’s passion and later continued to write songs and perform in Invergowrie and Dundee.

She passed away peacefully at Janet Brougham Nursing Home on January 6 surrounded by her family.

Yvonne is survived by her four children and grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at the Dundee crematorium on January 21 at 3:30 p.m.

