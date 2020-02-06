advertisement

We are facing a radical change in the way we fuel our cars. After more than a century, the internal combustion engine should disappear from history books, writes Jack McKeown.

Jack McKeown, editor of Courier’s Motoring.

The government has unveiled plans to extend the ban on selling new gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2035.

advertisement

This will not happen overnight – 15 years are still far away and even then only new sales will be banned. A diesel car bought in 2033 may well drive in the 2050s. Rather than suddenly disappearing from our roads, we will see a gradual reduction in combustion engine cars as electric power gains traction.

It is important to note that the ban concerns hybrid cars as well as diesel and petrol cars. Unless an alternative technology such as hydrogen suddenly emerges, only fully electric cars will be sold after 2035.

Having driven many electric cars, I can confirm that they have nothing to worry about.

Most now have a range of more than 200 miles and some come close to 300 miles on a charge. By 2035, technological developments will likely have increased this range considerably.

They are fast, quiet and easy to drive. Having the battery under the floor improves balance and increases cabin space.

They are zero emissions only if you charge them from green electricity providers, but they keep emissions out of cities and downtowns, improving air quality.

Car manufacturers may not be happy about this news. Electric cars are expensive to develop and manufacture and their profit margins are slim.

Economies of scale will eventually lower these costs and return businesses to profits.

Local dealers should be less concerned. People will still need cars, especially in places like Tayside and Fife where public transportation is uneven in rural areas.

Trusted local dealers who offer impartial advice and solid after-sales service will continue to thrive in 2035 and beyond.

UK has responsibility for leading climate action, says PM after record attack

advertisement