advertisement

Strong and decisive action on climate change is to be welcomed and tighter vehicle regulation is an obvious goal.

Rob McLaren, editor of Courier Business.

The British government quickly found itself on the slow lane after announcing plans to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars in 2040 almost three years ago.

advertisement

Norway plans a similar ban from 2025 and several other European countries have set a date for 2030.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has pledged to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2032 with measures such as expanding charging networks for electric cars.

However, the new date of 2035 – in 15 years – does not seem long for such a seismic change in the automotive industry and in consumer behavior.

UK has responsibility for leading climate action, says PM after record attack

Last year, only 37,850 battery electric vehicles were sold in the UK, compared to more than two million new petrol and diesel cars.

Despite the hoopla surrounding electric vehicles and the investments in charging infrastructure – of which Dundee has been at the forefront – as a nation, we are far from embracing the future of electric vehicles.

We need the auto industry to step up their efforts to move from electric from expensive niche technology to something ready for the mass market.

And I hope this will boost employment for Tayside.

The Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc, currently being installed in the Michelin tire factory in Dundee, is at the heart of its vision of advanced technologies.

It seeks to reuse the site to focus on sustainable transportation and low carbon energy.

The Michelin buildings are capable of accommodating thousands of workers powered by green energy from its wind turbines and from the nearby energy recovery plant which will replace the incinerator Baldovie this year.

It’s a project that fits in perfectly with government’s goals and can help the transportation industry reach its zero-emission destination.

advertisement