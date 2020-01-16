advertisement

Makerere VC, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe to face punitive sanctions for violating procurement guidelines (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The G. The Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Public Goods Authority (PPDA), Uthman Segawa, has committed to thoroughly investigate and apply strong disciplinary measures to Makerere University leaders for the purchase of graduation gowns from China instead of Uganda.

Segawa at a press conference at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, said that all purchasing officials and Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe will be punished if found guilty of violating the laws. operational and purchasing guidelines.

“We are undertaking a contract audit on the purchase of dresses by Makerere University following press articles. Providers are encouraged to report any violation of the guidelines to the authority, “said the head of the PPDA.

Segawa said that once the investigation or audit is completed, university secretary Yusuf Kiranda and university scholarship holder Evarist Bainomugisha will be advising the university on strong furnishing sanctions.

The PPDA, which stated that there are many measures to punish breaches of the law, noted that the law provides for offenses ranging from failure to provide documents, failure to respond to the citation, signing of contracts above market price, signing contracts without going through the public market. structure.

“There are criminal offenses and sanctions under the PPDA law,” said Segawa, pleased that the authority under government policy “Buy Uganda Build Uganda” has issued guidelines on reservation systems to promote local content in public procurement.

The G. PPDA Executive Director Uthman Segawa speaking to the media on January 16 about the Makerere University procurement process (PHOTO / courtesy)

Mr. Segawa is a strong advocate for Buy Uganda Build Uganda.

“The revised directive of February 15, 2018 provided for an exclusive reservation of contracts by the threshold for national providers and residents,” he said.

He noted that they were monitoring the implementation of the directive.

According to Segawa, there has been an increase in the value of works contracts awarded to local suppliers, an increase in the value of contracts for the supply of drugs and medical supplies, an increase in the value of uniform contracts awarded to manufacturers.

“However, despite the improvement, some entities have not fully implemented the reserves. We urge them to adhere to the directive while strengthening the capacities of our local providers, ”he explained.

Segawa also revealed that the government was to launch the pilot project for online public procurement on March 31, 2020, for the 10 entities.

Deployment of central government entities to be undertaken on September 30, 2020 and local governments on July 1, 2021.

