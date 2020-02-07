advertisement

The memories of childhood were brought back to reader Alan Gifford when he saw our recent photo, below, of Derby’s Osmaston Road in 1912.

Mr. Gifford, who lives in Willington, said, “I was born at Nightingale Maternity Hospital near London Road (on Trinity Street) in 1929.

“I spent the first eight years of my life on Barlow Street, parallel to Bloomfield Street, rows of good quality houses originally built, I suppose, to house workers in the huge Midland Railway workshops.

“You can go up Barlow Street, then cross Barrow or Sidney Streets to Bloomfield Street.

“My grandmother, Mrs. Annie Lomas, lived at number 88 Bloomfield Street, near the end of London Road and, when I had my first bike, I was allowed to ride along London Road to return it visit.

This photo showing one of Derby’s main roads was taken around 1912. Can you guess the location?

Alan Gifford’s grandmother’s house at 88 Bloomfield Street, Derby, just before demolition in the 1960s

“Opposite his house was a garage and a lumber yard, while on the corners of London Road was a seed merchant, with large bins full of seeds in which we could put our hands (Porters?) And a newspaper distribution office.

Alan, six, on his first bike

“The police station mentioned in the original article was on the left, when you climbed Osmaston Road, and there was a blue light outside.

“Finally, at the top, and just visible on your photo, was the urinal of a man (who smelled!) And, on the left, on Osmaston Road was the Derby High School for Girls building and grounds.

“The war bombs rocked the area, but not as much as the wholesale demolition later, for an extension of the Royal Derbyshire infirmary that was never built. These homes could have suited many of today’s homeless. “

