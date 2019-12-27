advertisement

Notebook speculated that Leopardstown’s “St. Stephen’s Day” feature is a match look, which is indeed presumptuous when he reiterates that jumping is the name of the game.

The star owned by Michael O’Leary has had a resounding chase after the first race, challenging the predictions of a direct duel between Laurina and Fakir d’Oudairies.

The latter was an honorable second behind the 7-1 winner, but when they prevailed at the finish, Laurina was pulled up in front of the last fence.

The 11-10 favorite’s jumping seemed to dissolve almost from the start and it was later found that she had burst a blood vessel.

It made no difference for the notebook team of Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, who completed a large double race initiated by the Aspire Tower in Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle on St Stephen’s Day.

This young man looks natural over flights and his stable companion looks even more spectacular at home over the bigger obstacles.

“He likes to gallop and jump at high speed. He only loves fences, ”said De Bromhead, who compared notebook jumping to a pair of former Champion Chase winners he had handled.

“These two milers have to be half crazy to do what they do. That’s how it was to measure tiara. The dimensioning of Europe was also. You need this madness, ”he said.

Sizing Europe also won an Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, and Notebook was reduced to a general 6-1 for this race in March.

Fauguernon’s previous handicap hurdle put O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team, who prevailed against two other winners in Limerick, on the map of Leopardstown.

However, De Bromhead is becoming a popular attraction for Christmas in Leopardstown.

The Co Waterford coach saddled five winners last year and this time Aspire Tower got him off the mark.

Blackmore took the initiative from the start and the 15-8 favorite won 18 clear lengths to land Grade Two in style.

“He had a good profile from the apartment and the boys (owners) happily decided to send him to us. It would be logical to go back here for the first class at the Dublin Racing Festival, but we’ll see how it comes out of it, ”said De Bromhead.

The Aspire Tower was reduced to 8: 1 by some companies for the triumph hurdle in Cheltenham.

Gearoid O’Loughlin could have been the happiest of all on St. Stephen’s Day in Leopardstown after Cedarwood Road cleared the first hurdle.

The Clare man trains a small string for member of the course committee, Chris Jones, who saw his colors wear to an impressive 11-length win under Davy Russell.

O’Loughlin will be in Chepstow on Friday to saddle Jones’ Space Cadet at Welsh National in Chepstow.

“I always liked him at home (Cedarwood Road) and he’s never been better. The plan was to come here to either take a bumper or a hurdle and chase the next season. He jumps so well, that we decided to take a hurdle here.

“He will probably only have one run this season and could return here for the Dublin Racing Festival.

“I’m originally from Clare and I have five horses that ride out to have a winner in Leopardstown on St. Stephen’s Day. That means a huge amount for me.”

“I started with the Costellos and was also with Enda Bolger and Jim Bolger. I’ve only had my license for a little over a year, ”he said.

“We’re leaving tonight (Welsh National) and I think Space Cadet has a good chance on both sides at around 40-1,” added O’Loughlin.

Master jockey Paul Townend managed to win a first hurdle of nine lengths on Mt Leinster.

“I was confident enough to leave my back that something stupid had happened that I would get through. He recovered well today. He just wanted to get in the back but is learning his job and his jumping is good,” said Townend.

Mt Leinster received 25-1 quotes for the Supreme Novices Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Joseph O’Brien continued his remarkable chase when Risk Factor and Tom Hamilton reached the final 4-1. Mullins’ Ramillies started with a 5: 4 favorite, but finished fourth after fierce races.

O’Brien reported that plans for the risk factor from Champion Bumper in Cheltenham will decrease, although the second-class event at the Dublin Racing Festival is likely to be a stepping stone.

Noel Meades Fauguernon took a Gigginstown double victory home in a handicap hurdle, and the coach was also up to date with Miss Cognac in Limerick.

