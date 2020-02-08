advertisement

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin in a 3,000-meter ISU women’s race at the ISU World Cup speed event in Calgary, Alta.

Jeff McIntosh / Canadian PRESS

The 3,000-meter zone race in the high-speed World Cup skating race in Calgary featured two of the three best competitors in the world, simply happens to be Canadians.

However, neither was a flag day.

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin entered the Fifth World Cup of the season after collecting seven individual distance medals, placing second in the standings with Czech Martina Martina Sablikova, the world record holder in the 3000m.

Teammate Isabelle Weidemann, also of Ottawa, is currently third at the top of the World Cup.

But on Friday at the Olympic Oval, the race left little to be desired for both.

Sablikova was the winner as she slipped to the finish line in a time of 3: 54.93. Blondin was seventh, in 3: 59.18, while Weidemann followed in eighth with a 4: 02.29 draw.

“This is a little secretive to me,” admitted Blondin, 29, who won gold at the 3000m World Cup in Nagano. “I didn’t go the way I wanted to skate today. It happens.

“I was planning to empty the system and do it. Not that I gave up, but I have nothing left in the tank. “

“I haven’t had the best race today,” echoed Weidemann, 24, who won a gold in the first 3000m race in Minsk. “I was a little disappointed with him. I just can’t seem to find any speed.

“I’ve accelerated her (Sablikova) a lot this year. She’s such a veteran. She’s skating so different than anyone. It’s clear she’s a very strong contender, especially with fast ice.”

Also, given Blondin’s mind it wasn’t that her coach Remmelt Eldering in Calgary. The elder lost a family member while the team was at a training camp recently in Salt Lake City.

“It’s hard to see someone so close to you passing him,” Blondin said. “I think we’re just exciting right now … not that’s why the shows happened the way they did. They weren’t the best races of all time, but they weren’t terrible either.”

All skaters are using this weekend as a launching pad for next weekend’s World Singles Championship to be held in Salt Lake City.

“I hope to think it’s part of the plan that leads to bachelors in the world,” Weidemann suggested.

Canada’s Gilmore Junio, right, skates with Japan’s Yamato Matsui during the men’s 500m race at the ISU World Cup speed event in Calgary, Alta.

Jeff McIntosh /

PRESS CANADA

“I think a week is a long time to get back on track,” Blondin added. “We’re reaching for the worlds; we’re not competing for the World Cups.”

In the men’s 500m, Calgary’s Gilmore Junio ​​was the best of the three Canadian participants, finishing ninth in a time of 34.32.

“It was a pretty good race today,” admitted Junio, 29. “I made some mistakes in the essentials of the race, trying to stay tough going out of the final corner and on the track. But overall quite happy. Not far from my personal best (34.25) and best result of the season.You just have to clear things up for next week’s world championships.

“You always want to perform in a World Cup, especially with a lot of friends and family … I want to put my best foot forward. Looking at this week definitely as a tuner and trying to sculpt the technical signs and get the execution. I was really happy with it, but next week is the big goal. “

The 500m men’s podium was dominated by Russia, with its skaters going one-two-three. Ruslan Murashov was the winner, finishing the race in 34.04.

Kaylin Irvine in Canada during the Canada 1000m women at ISU at the World Cup Speed ​​event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, February 7, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS

Jeff McIntosh /

PRESS CANADA

In the ladies 1000m, another local athlete was thrilled by her performance after Calgary’s Kaylin Irvine posted a personal best of 1: 14.40 and finished 13th. Her teammate Heather McLean of Winnipeg crossed the finish line in a 1: 16.21 draw for 20th place.

“I’ve really thought about my model, especially the corner notes,” Irvine explained. “For the 1000th, in that second lap my legs just blow hard, it’s so important to hit my entrances so I can effectively have that fainting and keep up the speed. That was my race plan today. “I also felt really amazing from my start, which is weird. At 500 tomorrow, I won’t have to stop at all and I’m hoping for another BP!”

The Russians, once again, were strong, this time taking two of the three medals awarded, but gold went to Japan’s Nao Kodaira with a time of 1: 12.65.

Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke was the best Canadian in the men’s 1500m, just off the podium in a time of 1:44. Winnipeg’s Tyson Langelaar, meanwhile, posted a personal best of 1: 44.50 for eighth. The victory went to – you believe it – another Russian, Denis Yuskov.

Day 2 of the ISU World Cup on Saturday has the Division A races at 12:30 pm, with the men’s 500m and 1500m as well as the men’s 1000m and 5000m taking part.

