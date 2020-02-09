advertisement

If you put together a cast with Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson – not to mention Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo – you would probably have a film in your hands that you would expect at this year’s Oscars. Unfortunately, this film was the terrible, bad acid trip that Cats was.

The news of a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Broadway musical from 2019, with a mix of actors, pop stars and talk show hosts, met with a concerned reaction that became more violent with the release of this bloody trailer. This concern was justified. The film was a box-office bomb with a rotten rating of 20% for rotten tomatoes and an estimated loss of AUD 34.5 million. Now the terrible show is immortalized at the 2020 raids.

The Razzies or Golden Raspberry Awards recognize Hollywood’s misguided efforts, and Cats is expected to reward them with eight nominations from eleven categories. Other big winners this year include Rambo: Last Blood, A Madea Family Funeral, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate, a film in which someone really thought it was a good idea to do a very well-known real life murder in a Hillary Duff transform with horror film.

On a positive note, the razzies also celebrate a number of top-class alumni who turned the boat around with the Razzie Redeemer Award. Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Keanu Reeves and Eddie Murphy are all looking for redemption. The GQ selection for this award must be Adam Sandler for lighting up as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems.

The date for the razzies has not yet been fixed, but you can keep up to date with everything that is bad on razzies.com. In the meantime, check all nominations for the lower part of the barrel.

The worst picture

cats

The fanatic

The ghost of Sharon Tate

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

advertisement

Worst actor

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbor, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic and Commercial Color

Worst actress

Hilary Duff, The Visitation of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity

Francesca Hayward, cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea), a family funeral from Madea

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst supporting actor

James Corden, cats

Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), a funeral for the Madea family

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, glass

Worst supporting actress

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, a family funeral from Madea

Judi Dench, cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, cats

Worst screen combination

Two half-cat / half-human hairballs, cats

Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutral bulge, Cats

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), a family funeral from Madea

Sylvester Stallone and his passed out anger, Rambo: First Blood

John Travolta and every script he accepts

The worst director

Fred Durst, the fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood

Tom Hooper, cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst screenplay

cats

The ghost of Sharon Tate

hell boy

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

Worst remake, rip off or sequel

Dark phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

hell boy

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

Worst ruthless disregard for human life and public property

Drawn over concrete

The ghost of Sharon Tate

hell boy

joker

Rambo: First blood

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gemstones

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin

advertisement