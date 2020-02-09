If you put together a cast with Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson – not to mention Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo – you would probably have a film in your hands that you would expect at this year’s Oscars. Unfortunately, this film was the terrible, bad acid trip that Cats was.
The news of a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Broadway musical from 2019, with a mix of actors, pop stars and talk show hosts, met with a concerned reaction that became more violent with the release of this bloody trailer. This concern was justified. The film was a box-office bomb with a rotten rating of 20% for rotten tomatoes and an estimated loss of AUD 34.5 million. Now the terrible show is immortalized at the 2020 raids.
The Razzies or Golden Raspberry Awards recognize Hollywood’s misguided efforts, and Cats is expected to reward them with eight nominations from eleven categories. Other big winners this year include Rambo: Last Blood, A Madea Family Funeral, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate, a film in which someone really thought it was a good idea to do a very well-known real life murder in a Hillary Duff transform with horror film.
On a positive note, the razzies also celebrate a number of top-class alumni who turned the boat around with the Razzie Redeemer Award. Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Keanu Reeves and Eddie Murphy are all looking for redemption. The GQ selection for this award must be Adam Sandler for lighting up as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems.
The date for the razzies has not yet been fixed, but you can keep up to date with everything that is bad on razzies.com. In the meantime, check all nominations for the lower part of the barrel.
The worst picture
cats
The fanatic
The ghost of Sharon Tate
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
Worst actor
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbor, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic and Commercial Color
Worst actress
Hilary Duff, The Visitation of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity
Francesca Hayward, cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea), a family funeral from Madea
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst supporting actor
James Corden, cats
Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral
Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), a funeral for the Madea family
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, glass
Worst supporting actress
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, a family funeral from Madea
Judi Dench, cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, cats
Worst screen combination
Two half-cat / half-human hairballs, cats
Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutral bulge, Cats
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), a family funeral from Madea
Sylvester Stallone and his passed out anger, Rambo: First Blood
John Travolta and every script he accepts
The worst director
Fred Durst, the fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood
Tom Hooper, cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst screenplay
cats
The ghost of Sharon Tate
hell boy
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
Worst remake, rip off or sequel
Dark phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
hell boy
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
Worst ruthless disregard for human life and public property
Drawn over concrete
The ghost of Sharon Tate
hell boy
joker
Rambo: First blood
Razzie Redeemer Award
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gemstones
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin