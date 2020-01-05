advertisement

Doctors said there were serious doubts about the viability of government plans to extend free general practitioner care to children up to 13 years old.

The Irish Medical Organization (IMO) said on Sunday that general practitioners across the country have already been under a lot of pressure and that “it is simply not realistic to introduce guidelines to increase the demands on a very fragile service”.

The IMO said that the basis for introducing free primary care for all children under the age of 13 was not agreed between the government and the government.

Health Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday that he had received government approval to extend free primary care to all children under the age of 13, starting with children aged 6 and 7 in 2020.

The minister said the health ministry would draft a law to extend the free treatment of general practitioners to all primary school children and raise the income limit for assessing health cards for people aged 70 and over.

economic crash

As part of an agreement with the government last year of EUR 200 million to cut back on the cuts made after the economic crash and to invest in general practice, the IMO agreed to fundamentally reject further expansion of care for general practitioners to others Cohorts of children.

However, further talks need to be held before the proposed new system is introduced.

The government’s plans to extend the free care of general practitioners to more cohorts of children have been repeatedly announced in recent months, including by Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach, in April last year.

The Ministry of Health maintained the proposed legislation, which would allow this year to extend the free care of general practitioners to 6 and 7 year olds and the basis for a gradual expansion of the free care of general practitioners to all children under 13 in the coming years Years.

The implementation of the budget measure, which gives people aged 70 and over access to health cards, will raise the weekly gross income threshold to EUR 550 for individuals and to EUR 1,050 for couples. It is estimated that this measure will benefit up to 56,000 people.

Mr. Harris said: “We remain committed to ensuring that costs do not result in children having access to adequate health care at the right time and in the place they need it. This decision is an important step towards this To achieve goal. ”

The President of the IMO, Dr. Padraig McGarry warned that GP services are “on the brink both during the day and outside of business hours”.

Dr. McGarry argued that the government is not currently prioritizing the real problems of general medicine and is instead “pursuing an election campaign strategy to offer what they call” free “services.”

‘Serious problems’

“There are serious problems in general medicine. The recent agreement between the IMO and the Ministry of Health is at an early stage of implementation and we have to deal with what we consider to be very significant problems with the capacity of the service. We are still experiencing problems with the inability to accept new patients, serious problems with out-of-hours service, and any card expansion needs to address these issues. “

Regardless, the first round of talks about the government’s new hospital suggestion plans will begin next Friday when Mr. Harris meets with the IMO.

Discussions with the Irish Hospital Consultants Association take place the following week.

The government announced before Christmas that from the second quarter of this year, all future consultants who will be appointed to the public hospital system will work under a new Sláintecare contract that will only see public patients.

As part of this new regulation, new remuneration rates of up to EUR 222,460 will be offered, with salaries increasing to EUR 252,150 by July 2022.

