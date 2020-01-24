advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Company controlling dot-org online universe puts domain name registry up for sale, and non-profit organizations that often use the suffix on their websites raise concerns about the move .

Nonprofits and tech activists plan to demonstrate Friday outside the Los Angeles headquarters of the domain name regulator, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers. ICANN is meeting this weekend and is expected to rule by mid-February on plans by private equity firm Ethos Capital to purchase the public interest registry for $ 1.1 billion.

Opponents fear that the cost of registering a dot-org website will skyrocket, and they worry about the potential loss of freedom of speech and expression if the registry is in the wrong hands.

“It is easy to put two and two together and see the fear that economic or other pressures will drive this new for-profit PIR to make decisions that harm non-profit organizations,” said Elliot Harmon, Director of the activism of the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Ethos Capital and the Internet Society, which currently manages the registry, said these concerns were misplaced and the sale was misunderstood.

The two groups said in a statement that prices would remain low, the registry managers would remain in place and that the capital inflows would ensure the long-term growth of dot-org.

They also rejected claims that online content was being spied on and censored.

“This notion is baseless and, frankly, a demonstration of the type of speculation that has taken the discussion surrounding the future of .ORG irresponsibly out of context,” the statement said. “Ethos and PIR take freedom of expression very seriously, and the registry’s commitment to freedom of expression will continue unabated.”

Domain names such as apnews.com have always been used by computers to find websites and send emails, and their value has increased as companies and groups have embraced them for the brand. The Associated Press, a non-profit organization, also uses a dot-org domain, ap.org.

Speculators have registered a variety of names under popular domain suffixes such as dot-com and dot-org, and an easy-to-remember name can make millions of dollars in the resale market. Owners of popular suffixes can raise hundreds of millions of dollars a year in registration fees.

Although domain names are less important these days as more and more people access websites using search engines and applications, they are still important for email addresses, billboards and other non-digital advertising.

The dot-org suffix has the distinction of being one of the original domains created in the mid-80s.

Since 2003, dot-org has been managed by the Public Interest Registry of the Internet Society, a non-profit organization founded by many Internet engineers and scientists. In this role, the registry collects an annual fee of approximately $ 10 from each of the more than 10 million dot-org names registered worldwide.

The Internet Society uses part of this money to fund its advocacy and administrative programs, which include the creation of technical standards for the Internet.

He said the proceeds will fund an endowment to provide more diverse and sustainable resources over the long term. The group described Ethos Capital as “a mission-driven company” committed to continuing the operations of the registry.

The officers of the investment company include a former senior vice president of the ICANN regulatory body.

Although dot-org is often associated with non-profit organizations, it can be registered by anyone, including for-profit companies and individuals. This will not change with a new for-profit owner.

But critics fear that a for-profit owner is more likely than a non-profit organization to increase registration fees. The sale announcement said nothing about pricing, and a subsequent blog post only mentions that Ethos has committed to limiting increases to 10% per year – the same cap that was in place until what ICANN throws in June 2019.

Critics also fear that a new owner may change policies and reduce protections for domain name owners, including non-governmental organizations that operate in authoritarian countries. A website can suddenly become inaccessible, for example, if the owner of the suffix decides to suspend a registration.

Several rights groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Public Knowledge, wrote a letter to the Internet Society insisting that the dot-org “be run by a leader who puts the needs of NGOs above profits. “

The suffix was in for-profit hands before. Prior to the public interest registry, Verisign Inc. and its predecessor, Network Solutions, managed dot-org, as well as dot-com and dot-net.

