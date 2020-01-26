advertisement

Not enough has been done to save the life of a lonely Derby man in the weeks leading up to his tragic suicide, according to an investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Alan Jones were recounted in the final part of an investigation into his death.

advertisement

After a short break from the initial hearings, which began in November, the inquiry was resumed for the final conclusion.

Derby Coroner Court has been advised that the 42-year-old man has a history of depression, previous suicide attempts and moderate alcohol consumption.

At the second hearing in November, it was revealed that Mr. Jones was also in love with one of his social workers.

In the wee hours of February 15, 2017, Mr. Jones showed up at the Royal Derby Hospital after spending most of the previous day outside.

The unemployed man wandered around Derby holding an electric cable with plans to end his own life.

Read more

Mental health stories

A nurse met him in the emergency room when he was brought there by the police.

The investigation was told that the nurse knew that Mr. Jones, who lived in serviced accommodation at Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby, had attempted suicide.

Assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal said, “After half an hour, the nurse decided that her risk was low and that her behavior was a cry for help.”

Mr. Jones was released the same day with a care plan and the crisis team telephone numbers.

In her conclusions, Ms. Kaushal said that the plan from which he had been released “could have been more comprehensive”.

She added: “He was a danger to himself that day, which was not in accordance with the hospital care plan.”

Read more

More stories on mental health

Three weeks after his release for A&E, Mr. Jones was seen by doctor Andrew Kitchen at the Park Farm Medical Center in Allestree.

The investigation was informed that Dr. Kitchen had spent some time with his patient and decided that there was a low risk of self-harm.

Dr. Kitchen made a “routine” referral to the community mental health team rather than an emergency.

The referral was sent eight days after the consultation and was not received by the team until six days after Mr. Jones’ death.

Ms. Kaushal said, “Dr. Kitchen acknowledges that his assessment of Mr. Jones was affected by the nurse’s low risk assessment.

“He accepts that he should have taken the time to think about the urgency of the removal.”

After Mr. Jones’ death by hanging on March 21, 2017, the investigation was advised that the Park Farm Medical Center has changed its procedures.

Samaritans (116 123) samaritans.org operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down your feelings, or if you fear being heard over the phone, you can send an email to the Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org, write to Freepost RSRB-KKBY-CYJK, PO Box 9090, STIRLING , FK8 2SA and visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find the nearest branch.

CALM (0800 58 58 58) thecalmzone.net has a helpline for men who have broken down or have hit a wall for some reason, who need to speak or find information and support. They are open from 5 p.m. to midnight, 365 days a year.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It does not have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information depressionalliance.org

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029) helps people who have difficulty coping – suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks or in crisis. You can call them between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night. There are other charities for depression.

Havoca provides information to any adult who has suffered from childhood abuse in the past. https://www.havoca.org

Mr. Jones was previously known to Derby mental health services through the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

He was discharged from this service in late 2016 because he was found to be fine.

Ms. Kaushal concluded that it was “clear that her long-standing mental health history should be taken into account.”

She said that the mental health team dismissed him without a plan, but they might not have done so if they had “asked for further advice”.

Ms. Kaushal said that the medical staff “assumed” that Mr. Jones had the ability to refer to a doctor.

She added: “The Derby city council first met their social and medical needs, but in my opinion, nothing has been done to resolve the lingering mental health issues.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

She said the non-profit care agency Creative Support, which was helping Mr. Jones, “had not been informed of his previous suicidal thoughts and therefore did not recognize the signs of his deterioration.”

Ms. Kaushal added that Creative Support made “several efforts” to refer Mr. Jones to his general practitioner but “unfortunately, despite these efforts to help him, he committed suicide”.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Jones’ family during this difficult time.

“We accept the findings of the coroner’s inquest, and we will study and learn from the coroner’s recommendations.”

.

advertisement