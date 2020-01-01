advertisement

Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 3

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez returned to his former team Newcastle United on Wednesday with a goal and support for midfielder James Maddison.

The win meant that Brendan Rodgers’ runners-up from 21 games had 45 points, 10 points behind Liverpool, who has two games in hand and receives Sheffield United on Thursday.

Leicester made Jamie Vardy’s absence clear due to a calf injury when Perez crashed into a poor pass over Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune’s line and fought a duel from Fabian Schar before passing Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.

Lejeune was back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when his poor defense found his way to Perez, who fed Maddison, and the England international shot his left foot three minutes later from a distance.

The double strike came shortly after Newcastle missed the chance to take the lead over Brazilian striker Joelinton. This sprinted over the top of the Leicester defense, but failed with two attempts at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Since Newcastle were reduced to 10 after three substitutions and Schar could not play due to an injury, Leicester scored in the 87th minute a 3-0 win by Hamza Choudhury, who curled up with a shot from outside the box.

Watford 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Ten-headed Watford continued his good form under new coach Nigel Pearson, strengthening his hopes of preventing relegation from the Premier League with a 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Gerard Delofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure cheered on Watford before Pedro Neto caught up with Wolves, who had been unable to take advantage of a numerical advantage in the last 20 minutes after defender Christian Kabasele had been sent off for the hosts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after Watford’s second goal against the Wolves. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty

Deulofeu scored the first goal in the 30th minute when, after good performance from Ismaila Sarr, goalkeeper Rui Patricio hit the far corner with a crisp low shot.

Doucoure made it 2-0 in the 49th minute when he cut in from the left and found the top corner with a solid drive that hit the wolves’ defender, Conor Coady, and stuck Patricio.

Neto reduced the gap to the hour with a heavily deflected attempt that sailed over Ben Foster and Wolves after Kabasele showed a red card after a VAR review.

The center-back was originally reserved for pulling Diogo Jota out of the box, but Watford stopped in the closing stages to celebrate his third league win in connection with a draw under Pearson.

