advertisement

Movies about chefs tend to emphasize the inherent friendliness of the culinary character (Jon Favreau in Chef), the possibility of redemption (Bradley Cooper in Burnt) or the nature of rodents; see Remy on Pixar’s Ratatouille.

Nose to Tail, a performance first seen by Toronto writer / director Jesse Zigelstein, contradicts all of them. Daniel (Aaron Abrams), running a high-end dining downtown somewhere, is unfriendly, unacceptable, and – well, he’s a rat. But not the beautiful anthropomorphic kind.

The action, taking place over a long day and a great night, sees Daniel clashing with suppliers, roaring at his sommelier, arguing with a critic, begging for leniency from his owner, clinging to a truck popular food and blow up an employee who dares to leave it after years of abuse for a better job and more money. I know; some people.

advertisement

Much of Daniel’s rage is directed – and patiently diverted – by Chloe (Lara Jean Chorostecki), his former ex-girlfriend and manager of the restaurant’s front house. When she points out that the outgoing employee is not actively betraying her, Daniel’s injured and dull response is, “No one is a villain of themselves. Hitler had reason.”

Honestly, how many people go through a main character development between one morning and the next?

Daniel Day is also stressing him out because he is determined to play host to an old friend who also – if he likes what he sees and tastes – gives a financial escape to the business. Although one feels that stress will ruin any chance of success faster than a fallen soufflé.

The film, which shakes for nearly eighty minutes, is not interested in giving Daniel a bow – and frankly, how many people go through a main character development between one morning and the next? It’s more to give a character, and Abrams excels at that.

His chef is a bad job. But he is also passionate about what he does. You want him to succeed, even though you are shaking your head at what a shock it is to those around him. It is the gastronomic version of the paradox that we all had to contend with; the funny comedian, the brilliant director or the incredible singer with skeletons in the closet – or in this case, the meat fridge and wine cellar.

And while Zigelstein does not focus too closely on the food preparation side of the business, Daniel is clearly offering a good product. He may be burning his bridges behind him, but you can decide that they will be soft, delicate looking and perfectly made.

Nose to Bail opens Feb. 14 in Winnipeg, Calgary and Toronto.

3.5 stars out of 5

advertisement